Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed amid some positive news. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 0.32% and 0.02%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.55%.

Earlier today, the Conference Board released its Consumer Confidence report, which, as the name suggests, measures the consumers’ confidence in the economy. This report is believed to be a leading indicator for spending patterns as optimistic consumers are more likely to spend as opposed to pessimistic ones. For May, consumer confidence came in at 102, which was higher than expectations of 96. In addition, this was higher than last month’s reading of 97.5.

In addition, Standard & Poor’s released its United States S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index Composite – 20 n.s.a. This report measures the change in house prices in 20 metropolitan areas.

On a year-over-year basis, home prices increased by 7.4% in March, higher than the expected 7.3%. This is higher than last month’s reading of 7.3%. In addition, prices increased 1.6% on a month-over-month basis. This is on top of the previous month’s increase of 0.0%.

U.S. futures traded higher on Tuesday morning as investors returned from a holiday-extended weekend and looked forward to another set of economic data releases. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up by about 0.36%, 0.21%, and 0.05%, respectively, at 4:19 a.m. EST, May 28.

Among key economic reports, Consumer Confidence data is set for release today. Further, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimate for the first quarter will be released on Thursday. Moreover, April’s core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, will be released on Friday. Also, Personal Income and Personal Spending data for last month will be made public on Friday.

On the earnings front, several companies are expected to report their quarterly numbers this week. The list includes Salesforce (CRM), UiPath (PATH), Best Buy (BBY), Marvell (MRVL), C3.ai (AI), HP (HPQ), Dollar General (DG), Dell (DELL), Costco (COST), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down at the time of writing, floating near 4.45%. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures trended higher, hovering near $78.81 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened mixed today as investors awaited the release of the inflation data later today for insights into the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Lower Today

Asia-Pacific indices traded mostly lower today as investors evaluated the ECB’s hints about potential interest rate cuts.

China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices declined 0.46% and 1.23%, respectively. Also, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.02%. At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower by 0.11%, while the Topix index gained 0.08%.

