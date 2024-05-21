U.S. futures remained flat on Tuesday morning after the Nasdaq Composite Index hit an all-time high in yesterday’s trading session. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were down 0.04% at 4:09 a.m. EST, May 21, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up by about 0.04% and 0.01%, respectively.

A rally in technology stocks pulled the Nasdaq Composite Index higher yesterday. Micron (MU) closed 3% higher after a rating upgrade from a Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst. Further, Nvidia (NVDA) rose 2.5% as several analysts raised their price targets ahead of NVDA’s Q1 results.

On the other hand, J.P. Morgan (JPM) closed 4.5% lower yesterday after the company disclosed plans to undertake limited stock buybacks at the current price. Moreover, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stock declined about 9% in the extended trading session following the release of fiscal Q3 results.

Moving to corporate earnings scheduled for release today, investors are looking ahead to the reports from retailers Lowe’s (LOW) and Macy’s (M). Additionally, AutoZone (AZO) and Toll Brothers (TOL) will announce quarterly numbers today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down at the time of writing, floating near 4.44%. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures trended lower, hovering near $79.25 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened lower today. Investors are awaiting NVDA’s results and a new batch of economic reports from the Eurozone due later this week.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Lower Today

Asia-Pacific indices traded lower today as investors evaluated the decision of China’s central bank to keep key lending rates unchanged this month.

China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices declined 0.42% and 0.71%, respectively. Also, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 2.14%. At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices closed lower by 0.31% and 0.3%, respectively.

