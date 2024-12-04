Last Updated: 4:02 PM EST

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green amid new economic data and word from Jerome Powell. Indeed, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 1.24%, 0.61%, and 0.69%, respectively.

On Wednesday, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) released its Nonfarm Employment Change report, which came in worse than expected. In November, nonfarm employment increased by 146,000, whereas expectations were for an increase of 166,000.

In addition, Markit released its monthly report for the U.S. Services Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures the activity levels of purchasing managers in the service sector. A number over 50 represents an expansion, whereas anything below 50 means a contraction. The report came in at 56.1, which was lower than the expected 57.

However, it is worth noting that this indicator is higher than last month’s reading of 55 and has been in an overall uptrend ever since its trough in September 2022, when it hit a low of 43.7.

Separately, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a New York Times event that he is confident about working well with Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent. He noted that collaboration between the Fed and Treasury is key during economic crises and mentioned the tradition of regular lunches between the two roles. Powell avoided commenting on President-elect Trump’s earlier remarks about the Federal Reserve.

Furthermore, Powell discussed the strong U.S. economy and the need to proceed cautiously with interest rate decisions. He also touched on issues like the Fed’s limited role in regulating cryptocurrencies, uncertainty around future tariff policies, and the increasing unpredictability of employment data due to fewer survey responses.

First Published: 3:37 AM EST

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher on Wednesday, following a positive session yesterday. The S&P 500 index (SPX) and the Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) both closed at all-time highs, driven by strong performances in technology stocks. Meanwhile, futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 were up 0.34%, 0.35%, and 0.15%, respectively, at 3:14 a.m. EST, December 4.

Wall Street’s positive investor sentiment was boosted by stronger-than-expected October Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, which showed a rise in job openings and quits. The report indicates a strong labor market and growing optimism for an interest rate cut later this month.

In majorstock market news AT&T (T) stock gained 4.6% following the announcement of a new strategic plan. Further, Palantir (PLTR) climbed 6.9% after its products and services gained approval under a U.S. government initiative for secure cloud computing.

On the economic front, investors are awaiting the release of the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for November. This data helps economists gain insights into future economic conditions, as changes in PMIs usually precede changes in the overall economy.

Also, traders will closely watch the private payroll data from Automatic Data Processing (ADP) due today. Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak today and might offer fresh insights into the central bank’s monetary policy.

Today, Chewy (CHWY), Dollar Tree (DLTR), ChargePoint (CHPT), Synopsys (SNPS), SentinelOne (S), and Foot Locker (FL) are scheduled to report earnings today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was up, floating near 4.246% at the time of writing. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures are trending higher, hovering near $70.14 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning as investors awaited a no-confidence vote in France’s parliament.

Asia-Pacific Markets Ended Lower on Wednesday

Most of the Asia-Pacific indices were in the red today as investors digested the political situation in South Korea. It must be mentioned that the country’s President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday. However, this decision was reversed after the National Assembly voted against it.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.05%. Also, China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices slipped 0.42% and 1.02%, respectively. Further, Japan’s Topix index fell 0.47%, while the Nikkei index gained 0.07%.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.