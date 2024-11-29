Stock Market News Today, 11/29/24 – Stocks Rally as Manufacturing Falls

Last Updated: 1:15 PM EST

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stock indices finished today’s shortened trading session in the green. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.9%, 0.56%, and 0.42%, respectively.

Earlier today, the United States Chicago Purchasing Managers Index was released by ISM-Chicago, which measures the economic health of the manufacturing sector in Chicago. An expansion is defined by a number that is greater than 50, whereas a reading that is lower is considered a contraction.

In November, the number came in at 40.2, which was lower than the expected 44.9 from forecasters and a decrease from last month’s report of 41.6. It’s worth noting that the Chicago PMI has been trending lower since its peak of 75.2 back in May 2021. In addition, this marks the 12th consecutive month that the manufacturing sector in Chicago has contracted.

First Published: 3:57 AM EST

U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Friday as investors geared up for a shortened trading session. The stock market will close early at 1 p.m. EST today in observance of Black Friday, following its closure yesterday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 (SPX) were up 0.37%, 0.32%, and 0.26%, respectively, at 3:25 a.m. EST, November 29.

On Wednesday, the major indices witnessed declines, with the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite falling by 0.31%, 0.38%, and 0.59%, respectively.

The downside was primarily due to profit-taking in technology stocks, including Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META). Additionally, Dell Technologies (DELL) and HP (HPQ) stocks were down 12.3% and 11.4%, respectively, due to disappointing PC sales and weak forecasts.

Historically, the S&P 500 index has generally increased during the 10-day period that begins one day before Thanksgiving and ends one week after Black Friday. It must be noted that the index rose by 0.8% during this period in 2023 and by 1.1% in 2022.

Furthermore, this 10-day period is particularly important for retailers, as they offer huge discounts to attract customers. According to Adobe (ADBE), online spending during “Cyber Week” (the five-day period including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday) is expected to reach $40.6 billion, up 7% year-over-year.

Moving ahead, there are no major economic reports or earnings releases scheduled for today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down, floating near 4.221% at the time of writing. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures are trending lower, hovering near $68.47 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened lower on Friday morning as investors awaited the release of flash Eurozone inflation data for November.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices were mixed today. Japan’s stock market declined as investors reacted to a mixed set of economic reports released today. In contrast, Chinese stocks saw gains after a senior Chinese official announced that the country would take necessary measures to protect businesses from stricter U.S. restrictions.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.25%. Also, China’s Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite indices were up by 0.93% and 1.72%, respectively. However, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices closed lower by 0.37% and 0.24%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.