Stock indices finished today’s trading session slightly in the green to conclude a strong week. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.09%, 0.2%, and 0.24%, respectively.

On Friday, the University of Michigan released its preliminary results on consumer inflation expectations over the next five years. Consumers now expect inflation to be 3%, which was above expectations of 2.9% and flat compared to the previous month.

Taking a look at consumer sentiment, results came in at 67.8, which was higher than the expected 66.7. This is also an increase compared to last month’s reading of 66.4.

In addition, the Census Bureau released its U.S. Housing Starts report today, which measures the change in new residential buildings that began construction in the reported month on an annualized basis. In July, housing starts came in at 1.238 million versus expectations of 1.34 million. On a month-over-month basis, housing starts dropped by 6.8%. This follows a 1.1% rise in last month’s report.

Furthermore, preliminary U.S. Building Permits missed expectations, with a print of 1.396 million compared to the forecast of 1.43 million. This equates to a 4% month-over-month fall.

U.S. futures traded higher on Friday morning as Wall Street remained poised for a strong finish to the week. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up by about 0.42%, 0.24%, and 0.19%, respectively, at 2:32 a.m. EST, August 16.

Yesterday, all three major indices witnessed strong gains as Retail Sales data exceeded expectations and Weekly Jobless Claims declined, alleviating recession fears. On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones indices rallied 2.34%, 1.61%, and 1.39%, respectively. Additionally, the three indices are headed to end the week in green.

Importantly, the Magnificent Seven grabbed attention on Thursday, with all seven tech giants posting gains. Tesla (TSLA) led the charge, surging 6.3%, as strong retail numbers signaled the potential for increased vehicle sales.

In today’s economic reports calendar, investors are looking ahead to the release of a preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August. Also, the U.S. Housing Starts report, a key housing strength indicator, will be made public today. It measures the annual change in the count of new residential buildings that started construction during the reported month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down, floating near 3.905% at the time of writing. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures are trending lower, hovering near $77.90 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices are expected to open higher on Friday morning, buoyed by easing recession worries and growing optimism about a potential September rate cut in the U.S.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices were mixed today as investors digested stronger economic reports from the U.S.

At the time of writing, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 1.89%. Further, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices closed up by 3.72% and 3.01%, respectively. However, China’s Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite indices declined by 0.29% and 0.05%, respectively.

