Stock Market News Today, 08/09/24 – Indices Close Higher; Economists Expect 0.25% Rate Cut

Last Updated: 4:15 PM EST

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.54%, 0.47%, and 0.13%, respectively. In an interesting development, most economists in a recent Bloomberg survey think the Federal Reserve will only cut interest rates by 25 basis points at their September meeting, even though some big Wall Street banks are pushing for a bigger 50-point cut.

This lines up with what Fed officials have been saying—they want to be careful and not rush any decisions, and they warn against putting too much weight on just one piece of data.

According to the survey of 51 economists from August 6-8, nearly 80% expect a quarter-point rate cut on September 18. This comes after a weaker-than-expected jobs report led to a big stock market drop. The survey also showed a 10% chance of a rate cut happening before the next meeting. About 46% of economists think the Fed would only cut rates between meetings if there was a financial crisis, like liquidity issues or problems in the credit market.

Despite recent data, most economists still see the job market as solid, and 69% believe the U.S. economy will avoid a recession. In addition, Boston Fed President Susan Collins echoed this sentiment by emphasizing that the labor market remains strong and expects the economy will keep growing steadily.

She also suggested on Friday that if inflation keeps declining, the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates soon. “If the data continues as I expect, it will be appropriate to ease the policy’s restrictiveness,” Collins stated in an interview with the Providence Journal. She anticipates a gradual return to the 2% inflation target while maintaining a healthy labor market.

Collins believes rates will decrease over the coming years but didn’t specify when the easing would start. “We’ll have more data before our September meeting, and I don’t want to get out ahead of that,” she added.

First Published: 2:47 AM EST

U.S. futures traded near the flatline on Friday morning after a strong trading session the previous day. All three major indices rallied yesterday as better-than-expected Jobless Claims data helped ease recession fears. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down by about 0.13%, 0.09%, and 0.02%, respectively, at 2:28 a.m. EST, August 9.

In regular trading on Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones indices closed higher by 2.87%, 2.3%, and 1.76%, respectively. Interestingly, it was the best day for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since December 2022.

Despite yesterday’s solid gains, the major indices are still expected to end the week in negative territory. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for their fourth consecutive week of losses.

In majorstock market news Eli Lilly (LLY) gained 9.2% after reporting stellar Q2 results and a $3 billion increase in its full-year revenue forecast. Also, Palantir (PLTR) jumped over 11% on a deal with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide AI solutions to the U.S. government.

Investors can expect a relatively quiet day on the economic data front, with no major reports scheduled for release. Further, the earnings calendar is also light, with only a handful of companies, including Nikola (NKLA), AMC Networks (AMCX), and Victory Capital (VCTR), among others, set to report later in the day.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down, floating near 3.97% at the time of writing. Also, the WTI crude oil futures are trending higher, hovering near $76.2 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices are expected to open higher on Friday, buoyed by a global uplift in investor sentiment as recession fears subside.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Mixed on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices were mixed today. Investors cheered Wall Street’s gains, fueled by improving U.S. labor market data. However, enthusiasm was dampened by China’s consumer prices, which rose more than expected in July, despite a continued decline in producer prices.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 1.26% at the time of writing. Further, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices gained 0.78% and 0.98%, respectively. On the other hand, China’s Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite indices were down 0.44% and 0.13%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.