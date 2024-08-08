Stock Market News Today, 08/08/24 – Nasdaq Rallies 3%; Jobless Claims Beat Estimates

Last Updated: 4:30 PM EST

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green in a comeback rally following their recent declines. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 3.06%, 2.3%, and 1.76%, respectively. On Thursday, the Department of Labor released its Initial Jobless Claims report, which came in better than expected. In the past week, 233,000 people filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. Expectations were for 241,000 individuals.

However, when using the four-week average, initial jobless claims were 240,750, up from last week’s reading of 238,250. In addition, Continuing Jobless Claims, which measures the number of unemployed people who qualify for unemployment insurance, came in at 1.875 million. This was above the forecast of 1.87 million and higher than last week’s print of 1.869 million.

It’s worth noting that Continuing Jobless Claims have been on an overall uptrend since hitting record lows in September 2022, as the layoffs from large companies continue to impact the workforce.

First Published: 5:00 AM EST

U.S. futures traded flat on Thursday morning after a volatile trading session yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down by about 0.17%, 0.28%, and 0.26%, respectively, at 4:29 a.m. EST, August 8.

In regular trading on Wednesday, U.S. stocks began the day on a positive note but reversed course and ended in the red. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones indices closed higher by 1.05%, 0.77%, and 0.6%, respectively.

Investors will closely watch Thursday’s Jobless Claims data for further insights into the labor market’s strength. It should be noted that the recent slowdown in employment growth has contributed to market anxiety. Additionally, corporate earnings from Plug Power (PLUG), Datadog (DDOG), Eli Lilly (LLY), SoundHound AI (SOUN), Unity (U), and Novavax (NVAX) will be in focus today.

In major after-market action, Warner Bros. (WBD) stock was down 11% after the company reported a massive second-quarter loss of $10 billion, primarily due to the devaluation of its cable networks. Also, Bumble (BMBL) declined over 30% after it lowered revenue guidance for the full year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was up, floating near 3.91% at the time of writing. Also, the WTI crude oil futures are trending higher, hovering near $75.37 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened lower on Thursday morning, as investors continued to assess the economic and monetary outlook.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Mixed on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices were mixed today as investors awaited China’s key inflation data, due for release tomorrow.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.08%. On the other hand, China’s Shenzhen Component index declined by 0.04%, while the Shanghai Composite index remained unchanged. At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices closed up by 0.74% and 1.11%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.