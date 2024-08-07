Last Updated: 4:05 AM EST

Indices finished today’s trading session in the red as stocks continued their decline following yesterday’s rally. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.16%, 0.77%, and 0.6%, respectively.

Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.95%, while the Two-Year Treasury yield increased to around 3.99%. Despite today’s rise, the treasury yields are still lower than where they were last week, as investors anticipate a rate cut. Specifically, the market is pricing in a higher chance of a 50 basis point rate cut in September. In fact, the implied probability jumped from 11.8% last week to 69.5% today.

This has led to a decrease in financing costs over the past week. Indeed, on Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association released its weekly report for the U.S. 30-Year mortgage rate. The mortgage rate decreased to 6.55% compared to last week’s reading of 6.82%.

Due to the decrease in rate, the number of mortgage applications increased week-over-week by 6.9%, following last week’s decline of 3.9%. In addition, mortgage application volume is up substantially on a year-over-year basis, with the Mortgage Market Index at 215.1 compared to 194.5 on August 9, 2023.

U.S. futures were higher on Wednesday morning after a rebound in the major indices yesterday, breaking a three-day losing streak. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up by about 0.62%, 0.56%, and 0.5%, respectively, at 4:12 a.m. EST, August 7.

In Tuesday’s regular trading session, the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones indices closed higher by 1.03%, 1.04%, and 0.76%, respectively. This widespread recovery came just a day after all three indices experienced their largest single-day drops in nearly two years, driven by concerns about a potential recession.

Importantly, Palantir (PLTR) gained 10.4% yesterday after the company reported a Q2 beat and raised guidance. Also, Uber (UBER) surged 11% on strong Q2 revenue growth.

In terms of after-market action, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was down over 13% following the release of mixed fiscal Q4 results. Moreover, Airbnb stock (ABNB) plunged more than 13% on a Q2 earnings miss and soft guidance.

Today’s economic reports calendar includes the release of U.S. consumer credit data for June. On the earnings front, quarterly results from companies such as Disney (DIS), CVS Health (CVS), Lyft (LYFT), Robinhood (HOOD), Shopify (SHOP), Energy Transfer (ET), and Warner Bros. (WBD) are expected today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was up, floating near 3.93% at the time of writing. Also, the WTI crude oil futures are trending higher, hovering near $73.41 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened higher on Wednesday morning, as Wall Street’s rebound helped investors overlook concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Higher on Wednesday

Most of the Asia-Pacific indices were in the green today after the Bank of Japan assured that it wouldn’t raise interest rates until the market was stable.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix finished up by 1.19% and 2.26%, respectively. Also, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indices closed higher by 1.26% and 0.09%, respectively. However, China’s Shenzhen Component Index was down 0.17%.

