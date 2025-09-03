Stock Market News for Sep 3, 2025

U.S. stock markets closed lower on Tuesday to start trading in September. Market participants were concerned about the legal validity of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Rising yields on U.S. sovereign bonds also dented Investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.6% or 249.07 points to close at 45,295.81. Notably, 21 components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory and nine finished in positive territory. At the intraday low, the blue-chip index was down nearly 600 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 21,279.63, sliding 0.8% or 175.92 points due to the weak performance of technology stocks. At the intraday low, the tech-laden index was down nearly 423 points.

The major loser of the index was the consumer-packaged food and beverage giant The Kraft Heinz Co. KHC. The company has decided to split itself into two separate entities. One will focus on groceries and the other on sauces and spreads. As a result, the stock price plummeted 7%.



The S&P 500 tumbled 0.7% to finish at 6,415.54. Out of the 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index, nine ended in negative territory, and two in positive territory. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) fell 1%, 1% and 1.7%, respectively.



The fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 6.5% to 17.17. A total of 16.4 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 16.3 billion. Declines outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.4-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.99-to-1 ratio favored declining issues.

Concerns on Tariffs’ Legal Validity

On Aug 29, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that most of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs including “reciprocal” tariffs are not legally acceptable. In a 7-4 verdict, the court said that the Constitution does not allow the President to impose such tariffs unilaterally.



The court ruling said “Tariffs are a core Congressional power. The core Congressional power to impose taxes such as tariffs is vested exclusively in the legislative branch by the Constitution.” However, the verdict will not be applicable till Oct. 14, during which time the Trump administration can appeal to the Supreme Court against this ruling.



President Trump has called the Appeals Court’s verdict “Highly Partisan” and expressed confidence that the apex court will finally rule in his administration’s favor.

Spike in U.S. Government Bond Yields

The bond market was worried that if the Supreme Court’s ruling also goes against the government, the Trump Administration would need to repay billions of dollars that it has already collected through import duties. Per CNBC, the Tax Foundation estimated that the government is likely to collect around $172.1 billion from tariffs in 2025. The refund of this huge amount of money will significantly worsen the already deteriorated fiscal prudence.



Consequently, the yield on the benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note hits a high of 4.279%, its highest since Aug. 27. The yield on the long-term 30-Year U.S. Treasury Note touched 4.97%, its highest since late July. The yield on the short-term 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note also rose to 3.658%.



Yields on government bonds are considered the risk-free market interest rate for different time periods of investment. A hike in market risk-free interest rate is detrimental to equity investment as it will increase the discount rate, thereby reducing the net present value of stock investment.

Economic Data

The Institute of Supply Management reported that the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 48.7% in August, better than July’s metric of 48% but lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49.5%. Any reading below 50% indicates contraction in manufacturing activities. August marked the sixth consecutive month of manufacturing contraction. However, the new orders index in August came in at 51.4% compared with 47.1% in July.



The U.S. Census Bureau reported that construction spending fell 0.1% in July compared with a 0.4% decline in June. The consensus estimate was for a break-even. Year over year, construction spending decreased 2.8% in July.

