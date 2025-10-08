Stock Market News for Oct 8, 2025

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with investors’ sentiment taking a hit given that no economic data is being released due to the government shutdown, and markets are looking forward to developments out of Washington to end the ongoing stalemate. All three major indexes ended in negative territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) slid 0.2% or 91.99 points, to close at 46,602.98 points.

The S&P 500 declined 0.4%, or 25.69 points, to finish at 6,714.59 points, snapping its seven-day winning streak. Technology, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks were the worst performers.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) declined 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) lost 1.8%. Six of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%, or 153.30 points, to end at 22,788.36 points.

The fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), was down 5.31% to 17.24. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.93-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 2.05-to-1 ratio favored declining issues. A total of 20.8 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 19.44 billion.

On the Nasdaq, there were 1,527 new highs and 3,126 new lows. On the NYSE, there were 350 new highs and 75 new lows.

Tech Stocks Decline, Government Shutdown Continues

Tech stocks took a hit on Tuesday as concerns grew over the potential of artificial intelligence stocks. Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) led Tuesday’s decline following a report that the company is generating far lower margins on its cloud business than the expectations of analysts and is also incurring losses on several other deals.

Oracle’s shares fell 2.5%, leading to a broader tech decline. Oracle has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, the government shutdown continued. Investors are unable to gauge the future of the economy’s health after being deprived of key economic data since last week. Investors had been looking up to Washington for a solution, but there has been no solution so far after the Senate failed to pass a House Bill on Monday that would have provided the government funds till the end of November.

This has led investors to rely on secondary data released independently to gauge the chances of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month. Given the unavailability of core economic data, investors closely watched a consumer expectation survey report by the New York Federal Reserve that showed a rise in inflation forecast and worsening future expectations.

