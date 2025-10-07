Stock Market News for Oct 7, 2025

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at record highs as investors’ sentiment got a boost from the announcement of two major acquisitions and merger deals despite the U.S. government shutdown entering its second week.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.1% or 63.31 points, to finish at 46,694.97 points.

The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, or 24.49 points, to end at 6,740.28 points, registering a new all-time closing high and recording its fourth straight day of gains. Technology, utility and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) each rose 1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained 0.9%. Six of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%, or 161.16 points, to close at 22,941.67 points, registering a new all-time closing high.

The fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), was down 1.68% to 16.37. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues. A total of 19.69 billion shares were traded on Monday, higher than the last 20-session average of 19.17 billion.

On the Nasdaq, there were 2,602 new highs and 1,062 new lows. On the NYSE, there were 665 new highs and 75 new lows.

Big Mergers Fuel Tech Rally

Tech and chip stocks rallied on Monday after Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) announced that it reached a deal with OpenAI, wherein it will supply AI chips to ChatGPT that will help generate billions of dollars in revenues and could give its creator, Sam Altman, a 10% stake in the chipmaker.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices surged 23.7% following the announcement. However, the chipmaker’s biggest competitor, NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ), felt the heat, with its shares declining 1.1%. Advanced Micro Devices has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The AMD and OpenAI deal sent chip stocks and the broader market on a rally. Monday saw another big merger, with Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) announcing that it will buy regional bank Comerica Incorporated ( CMA ) for $10.9 billion in an all-stock deal.

The merger will create the ninth-largest bank in the United States in terms of assets. Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp declined 1.4%, while Comerica jumped 3.7%.

This came as the government shutdown entered its sixth day after lawmakers were unsuccessful once again in reaching a deal on funding so that the government could continue to run.

This week is low on economic data, but the shutdown has already delayed the release of the all-important jobs report that was due last Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.