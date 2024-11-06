Stock Market News for Nov 6, 2024

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday in a broad rally as millions of Americans headed for polls and awaited results from a tightly fought U.S. Presidential election, while fresh data signaled a solid economy. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 1% or 427.28 points, to end at 42,221.88 points.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% or 70.07 points, to close at 5,782.76 points. Utilities, tech and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) added 1.5%. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) gained 1.4%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) rose 1.8%. All the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.4% or 259.19 points to finish at 18,439.17 points.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 6.78% to 20.49. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 4.44-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 2.67-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues. A total of 12.64 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 11.77 billion.

Stocks Rally on Election Day

Millions of Americans came out to vote on Tuesday to elect the nation’s 47th president. The last few sessions saw choppy trading, with markets ending in the red on Monday. However, stocks bounced back on Tuesday as investors awaited results from a high-stakes presidential election.

The contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is expected to be tight. Besides investors will also be closely watching which party takes Congress as a clean sweep by the Democrats or Republicans could result in major changes in spending and tax policy.

The election result could keep Wall Street volatile for a longer period as investors will take some time to gauge how markets will perform under the new leadership.

There were no obvious stock market bets tied to the election on Tuesday. Instead, it was a broad rally. Shares of NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) rose 2.8%. NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Services Sector's Growth Signals Economy's Strength

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its non-manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), rose to 56 in October, its highest level since August 2022, and up from 54.9 in September. Economists had forecast a reading of 53.

Any reading above 49 indicates overall economic expansion. This further fueled Tuesday’s rally.

Investors will also be eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates it its two-day policy meeting gets underway on Wednesday. Market participants are expecting a 25-basis point rate cut in November and another quarter percentage point rate cut in December.

Economic Data

In other economic data released on Tuesday, the U.S. trade deficit rose to $84.4 billion to hit a 2-1/2 year high in September.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.