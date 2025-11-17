Stock Market News for Nov 17, 2025

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq ending higher after tech stocks tried to stage a rebound from the previous session’s losses, while investors worried that the Federal Reserve may not go for another interest rate cut in December.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) shed 0.7% or 309.74 points, to end at 47,147.48 points.

The S&P 500 ended nearly flat, declining 0.05% to close at 6,734.1 points. Tech and energy stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) gained 0.5%, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 1.7%. The Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) declined 1%. Six of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.1% to finish at 22,900.59 points.

The fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), was down 0.85% to 19.83. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the S&P 500 by a 1.7-to-1 ratio. A total of 20.1 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 20.2 billion.

On the Nasdaq, there were 52 new highs and 295 new lows. On the S&P 500, there were 12 new highs and 10 new lows.

Tech Stocks Stage Late Comeback

Stocks came under pressure earlier in the session on Friday. However, a late-session rebound by tech stocks saw all three major indexes end higher from their initial losses. The Dow at one point was down more than 600 points, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were down 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) both bounced back after suffering over the past few sessions. Shares of NVIDIA ended 1.8%, while Oracle gained 2.4%. Also, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) ended 1.1% higher after declining more than 6% in the previous session. NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tech stocks have come under pressure lately on rising concerns over their sky-high valuations, driven by the enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence. Massive capex plans and an astounding jump in debt financing have been worrying investors.

Friday’s rebound came after all three major indexes on Friday recorded their worst single-day performance since Oct. 10.

Doubts Over Next Rate Cut

Investors are also in the dark about the next interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Expectations surrounding a 25-basis-point rate cut in the Fed’s December FOMC meeting have faded substantially over the past week amid concerns over high inflation, which has partly been triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Markets are pricing in a 43.6% chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut in December, sharply lower than the 62.9% chance earlier this week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Weekly Roundup

Indexes ended mixed for the week. The Nasdaq ended 0.5% lower for the week. The Dow and the S&P 500 gained 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, for the week.

