Stock Market News for Nov 13, 2024

U.S. stock markets closed lower on Thursday as the postelection rally halted on profit booking, Market participants were concerned regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policies such as imposition of tariffs, reduction of corporate tax and de-regulation and policies toward big-ticket M&A. Moreover, earnings results were mixed the previous day. All three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped 0.9% or 382.15 points to close at 43,910.98. Notably, 20 components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory while 9 in positive zone and one remained unchanged. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at a record-high of 19,281.40, sliding 0.1% due to weak performance by corporate giants. The tech-laden index terminated a five-day winning streak.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to finish at 5,983.99, terminating a five-day winning run. Eight out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index ended in negative territory while three in positive zone.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV), the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE), the Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) declined 1.3%, 1.4%, 1.3%, 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 1.7% to 14.71. A total of 15.29 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 13.17 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 3.48-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 2.27-to-1 ratio favored declining issues.

Third-Quarter Earnings Results

We are in the last leg of the third-quarter 2024 earnings season. So far earnings results have been better than expected. So far, 455 S&P 500 companies have reported their quarterly financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.1% year over year on 5.5% higher revenues, with 73.5% beating earnings per share (EPS) estimates and 61.5% beating revenue estimates.

Looking at the third quarter as a whole, total earnings for the S&P 500 Index are expected to be up 7.4% from the same period last year on 5.6% higher revenues. This follows 10.2% year-over-year EPS growth on 5.5% higher revenues in the previous quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.'s LYV third-quarter 2024 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The top and bottom lines declined from the prior-year quarter’s level.

During the third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 5.1%. Revenues amounted to $7.7 billion, missing the consensus mark of $7.8 billion.

Shopify Inc. SHOP came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. Shopify posted revenues of $2.16 billion for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.59%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $1.71 billion.

Tyson Foods Inc. TSN posted splendid fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results as the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share, which crushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64. Total sales of $13,565 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,326 million.

Consequently, shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Shopify and Tyson Foods advanced 4.7%, 21% and 6.6%, respectively. Shopify currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.