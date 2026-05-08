Stock Market News for May 8, 2026

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 retreating after hitting an all-time high in the previous session, as oil prices bounced back from their initial lows and uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace talks weighed on investors’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.6% or 313.62 points, to end at 49,596.97 points.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.4% to finish at 7,337.11 points. Materials and energy stocks were the worst performers.

The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) lost 1.9%. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 1.8%. The Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) gave up 1.6%. Nine of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.1% to close at 25,806.20 points.

The fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), was down 1.78% to 17.08. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the S&P 500 by a 1.8-to-1 ratio. A total of 18.3 billion shares were traded on Thursday, higher than the last 20-session average of 17.5 billion.

On the Nasdaq, there were 132 new highs and 89 new lows. On the S&P 500, there were 18 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows.

Stocks Retreat, Uncertainty Over Iran Peace Talks Continue

Stocks retreated on Thursday amid uncertainty over peace talks with Iran. It was reported earlier that the United States and Iran could soon reach a deal that would end the war. However, broader issues could be left out of the initial agreement.

Iran had earlier said that it was reviewing the new proposal from the United States. However, Iran has not taken a final decision and is yet to reach out to the United States. Meanwhile, there were reports on Wednesday that the White House said the United States is likely reaching a one-page 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the war.

Oil prices rebounded from their session lows after trading below $100 per barrel. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures finally ended down 0.28% on Thursday at $94.81 per barrel.

The uncertainty over the peace deal weighed on investors’ sentiment, dragging down stocks. Tech and chip stocks suffered on Thursday, led by a 1.4% decline in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) stock.

Also, chip stocks Intel Corporation (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) retreated from their earlier highs. Shares of Intel and Advanced Micro Devices declined 3% and 3.1%, respectively. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Economic Data

The Labor Department reported that jobless claims totaled 200,000 for the week ending May 2, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 190,000. The four-week moving average was 203,250, a decrease of 4,500 from the previous week’s revised average of 207,750.

Continuing claims came in at 1,766,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 1,776,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,789,750, a decrease of 5,250 from the previous week's revised average of 1,795,000.

The Commerce Department, in a separate report, said that construction spending rose 0.6% in March, higher than the consensus estimate of a rise of 0.5%. Year over year, construction spending rose 1.6% in March.

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nonfarm productivity in the first quarter of 2026 rose 0.8%, slowing further from the fourth quarter of 2025 when it grew 1.6%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.