Stock Market News for May 28, 2026

Wall Street closed mixed on Wednesday, driven by healthcare and consumer stocks. Investor mood was cautious on focus shifting to inflation numbers due on Wednesday, as the AI-driven rally took a pause. Two of the three benchmark indexes remained virtually unchanged, while one ended in the green.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.4%, or 182.6 points, to close at 50,644.28. Twenty components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while 10 ended in negative.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 18.55 points, or less than 0.1%, to close at 26,674.74.

The S&P 500 gained 1.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to close at 7,520.36. Five of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) advanced 1.9%, 1% and 0.7%, respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 1.5%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 4.2% to 16.29. A total of 18.81 billion shares were traded on Wednesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 18.78 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while decliners led advancers by a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

AI Rally Pauses Ahead of Inflation Data

Wall Street closed mixed in the session as investors turned cautious ahead of key inflation data expected later on Thursday. The AI-driven rally that had powered markets higher in recent sessions lost momentum, prompting traders to adopt a wait-and-watch approach.

Two of the three major U.S. benchmark indexes finished nearly unchanged, reflecting uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future interest-rate path. Meanwhile, one index managed to end modestly higher, supported by selective gains in healthcare and consumer stocks.

Market participants closely monitored upcoming inflation numbers for fresh clues on whether price pressures are easing enough for the Fed to consider policy adjustments later this year. Concerns over elevated valuations in artificial intelligence-linked stocks also contributed to subdued trading activity after weeks of strong gains.

Several chipmakers and large-cap technology companies paused after their recent rally, while defensive sectors attracted some buying interest. Treasury yields were little changed, and investors largely avoided making aggressive bets before the release of the inflation report. Markets remain sensitive to economic data as traders assess the balance between slowing inflation, economic growth and expectations for future rate cuts.

Consequently, shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2.3% and 1.1%, respectively. While TXN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NVDA carries a #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Healthcare Stocks Lift Dow Higher Amid Market Caution

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher on Wednesday supported largely by gains in healthcare stocks as investors shifted toward defensive sectors ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data. While the broader market remained cautious and the AI-driven technology rally paused, healthcare companies attracted buying interest because of their relatively stable earnings outlook during uncertain economic conditions.

The rotation into healthcare reflected broader caution across Wall Street, with traders avoiding aggressive positions before the release of inflation figures that could influence expectations for future Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions.

No economic data was released on Wednesday.

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