Stock Market News for Jun 23, 2026

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday, pulled down by tech and discretionary stocks. Investor sentiment was weighed down by profit-taking in technology stocks, rising geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of key economic data. Two of the three benchmark indexes ended in the red, while one ended in the green.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%, or 148.01 points, to close at 51,712.71. Fifteen components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, one remained unchanged, while 14 ended in positive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 351.33 points, or 1.3%, to close at 26,166.6.

The S&P 500 lost 27.79 points, or 0.4%, to close at 7,472.79. Seven of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC), the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) declined 3.8%, 2.3% and 0.7%, respectively, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) advanced 1.4%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 3% to 17.28. A total of 22.97 billion shares were traded on Monday, higher than the last 20-session average of 22.12 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

SpaceX Slumps on Debt Offering, Weighs on Nasdaq

SpaceX SPCX plunged 16.4% on Monday, marking its steepest single-day decline and becoming a major drag on the Nasdaq Composite. Investor sentiment was pressured after the Elon Musk-led company launched its first-ever debt offering, a move that raised concerns about future financing needs despite its strong balance sheet. The announcement prompted profit-taking following the stock’s strong post-IPO run, with shares still trading well above their $135 offering price.

The sharp selloff overshadowed the company’s disclosure that it held approximately $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19. While the cash position highlighted SpaceX’s financial strength, investors focused on the implications of the debt issuance and valuation concerns after the stock’s recent gains. Given SpaceX’s significant market influence, the decline weighed heavily on technology stocks and contributed to a mixed performance across Wall Street.

AI Spending Concerns Trigger Tech Selloff

Wall Street’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rally hit a speed bump on Monday as investors grew increasingly concerned about the enormous costs associated with developing AI technologies. The sector came under pressure amid worries that technology companies are committing unprecedented amounts of capital to build AI infrastructure, including data centers, chips and computing networks, without clear visibility into the timing and magnitude of future returns.

The selloff reflected broader concerns that escalating AI investments could weigh on profit margins and cash flows in the near term. Investors also remained wary of intensifying competition for top AI talent and the risk that spending levels across the industry may outpace revenue growth. The weakness in AI-related shares weighed on the Nasdaq Composite and contributed to a mixed performance across Wall Street as traders rotated toward sectors perceived as offering more predictable earnings prospects.

Consequently, shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Oracle Corporation ORCL slid 5% each. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

U.S.-Iran Talks Push Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices fell on June 22 after Washington and Tehran agreed on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, raising hopes for easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. U.S. and Iranian officials reportedly made “great progress” during the first round of talks in Switzerland, which concluded early Monday.

The diplomatic breakthrough reduced concerns about potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Although tensions persisted over issues involving Lebanon and regional security, investors viewed the progress in negotiations as a positive step toward stability. As fears of supply disruptions eased, oil prices retreated and the geopolitical risk premium embedded in crude markets diminished. Brent crude slipped 20 cents, or 0.3%, settling at $77.70 per barrel, while WTI crude edged down 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.74 a barrel.

No economic data was released on Monday.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.