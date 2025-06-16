Stock Market News for Jun 16, 2025

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Friday, pulled down by tech and financial stocks. Investor mood was jittery on Iran’s retaliation against Israel’s attack, and the situation in the Middle East escalating heavily. All three benchmark indexes closed the session in the red.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) lost 1.8%, or 769.83 points, to close at 42,197.79. Twenty-eight components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while two ended in positive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 255.66 points, or 1.3%, to close at 19,406.83.

The S&P 500 slid 68.29 points, or 1.1%, to close at 5,976.97. Ten of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the red. The Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF), the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) declined 2%, 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advanced 1.4%.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 15.5% to 20.82. A total of 17.9 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 18.2 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a 6.1-to-1 ratio on the S&P 500.

Iran-Israel Conflict Makes Investors Nervous

On Friday, markets felt war jitters as escalating tensions between Iran and Israel unnerved investors and triggered a broad selloff across global equity markets. Reports of missile exchanges and drone strikes between the two nations heightened fears of a larger Middle East conflict, raising concerns over global oil supply disruptions and geopolitical instability.

Crude oil prices soared above $90 per barrel during intraday trading amid worries that a persisting conflict could disrupt the oil supply chain through the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for global energy supplies. The energy sector saw modest gains due to the surge in oil prices, but that was not enough to offset sharp declines in technology, financials and industrials. Safe-haven assets like gold and U.S. Treasury bonds gained as investors fled equities in search of stability.

If tensions escalate further or end up drawing in other regional powers, the financial implications could be severe, potentially derailing the recent rally in U.S. equities driven by hopes of interest rate cuts and economic recovery. As geopolitical risks intensified, traders trimmed exposure to risk assets, causing a sudden reversal in sentiment that had been largely optimistic throughout early June. However, on cue, defense stocks took center stage.

Consequently, shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC rose 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Weekly Roundup

In the week, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow fell 0.4%, 0.6% and 1.3%, respectively. The week started off on a good note with the United States and China negotiating a trade deal in London, and both the consumer and producer side inflation indicators showed that prices had gone up below expectations. However, a full-scale conflict between Israel and Iran that broke out late in the week weighed on the markets and pared whatever gains had been made.

Economic Data

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment for June came in at 60.5, increasing significantly from May’s 52.2. This was the index’s highest reading since February, when it was 64.7.

