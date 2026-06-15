Stock Market News for Jun 15, 2026

Wall Street closed higher on Friday as optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran agreement improved market sentiment, while SpaceX's strong market debut added to investor enthusiasm. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow ended in positive territory. The three major indexes also posted gains for the week.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.7%, or 353.51 points, to close at 51,202.26. Twenty-one components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, and nine ended in the negative.

The major gainer of the Dow was The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS. The stock price of this financial services company rose 2.6%. The Goldman Sachs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% or 79.18 points, to close at 25,888.84.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to end at 7,431.46. Out of the 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index, 10 ended in positive territory, while one was in negative territory. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB), the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) rose 1.8%, 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) fell 0.2%.

The fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), decreased by 9.1% to 17.68. A total of 19.73 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 20.7 billion. The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded 200 new highs and 112 new lows.

SpaceX Tops $2 Trillion After IPO Debut

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX was up 19.2% on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq stock market after it closed at $160.95. Its market value surged to around $2.1 trillion, making it the 6th-largest U.S.-listed company. The listing on the Nasdaq stock market capped a record $75 billion IPO, the largest globally. Sectors of the market included huge demand from both institutional and retail investors in the company’s leading position in the space of launches, as well as communications via satellites, and other related technologies.

Oil Prices Fall on U.S.-Iran Deal Hopes

Oil prices fell on Friday on hopes of a deal between the United States and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.2% to settle at $84.88 a barrel after President Donald Trump’s post directed toward Iran on Truth Social, “Better get their act together fast.” Later, Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said that a final text of an agreement had been reached to start the negotiations, and an agreement could be signed as early as Sunday, reported Bloomberg.

Economic Data

Per the University of Michigan, consumer sentiment for June in the United States was revised up to 48.9 from the previously reported 44.8.

Weekly Roundup

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite each advanced 0.7%.

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