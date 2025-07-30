Stock Market News for Jul 30, 2025

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, pulled down by industrial and discretionary stocks. Disappointing corporate earnings in the session and a lack of positive developments in the trade talks with China weighed on investor mood. All three benchmark indexes closed in the red.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) slid 0.5%, or 204.57 points, to close at 44,632.99. Seventeen components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while 13 ended in positive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 80.29 points, or 0.4%, to close at 21,098.29.

The S&P 500 lost 18.91 points, or 0.3%, to close at 6,370.86. Six of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the red. The Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI), the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) declined 1.1%, 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) gained 1.7%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 6.3% to 15.98. A total of 18.01 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 17.89 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.08-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

Corporate Earnings Weigh on the Markets

On Wednesday, Wall Street sentiment softened as a slew of high-profile earnings reports disappointed investors. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH saw shares slide 7.5% after second-quarter adjusted EPS came in at $4.08, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.84, prompting a downward revision of its full-year profit outlook amid escalating medical costs and operational missteps. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS also faced scrutiny, retracting its 2025 revenue and profit guidance after posting weaker-than-expected results and citing economic uncertainty. This sent its stock down 10.6%.

Meanwhile, Whirlpool Corporation WHR reported earnings of $1.34 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54, as the appliance maker sharply cut its earnings forecast to $6-$8 per share, slashed its dividend and highlighted mounting pressure from tariffs, competition and a soft housing market. Its stock plunged 13.4% in the session. The Boeing Company BA reported a loss of $1.24 per share in the quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of $1.54, and posted $22.75 billion in revenue driven by a surge in jet deliveries. However, shares still fell about 4.4% as investors viewed the recovery as fragile and the company’s long-term profitability elusive.

Together, these misses across healthcare, logistics and consumer sectors dented investor confidence and helped drag major indices slightly lower despite broader resilience in tech-heavy megacaps.

Consequently, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD and GE Vernova Inc. GEV fell 4.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

U.S.-China Yet to Reach Trade Agreement

U.S.-China trade talks loomed large over markets on Tuesday and dampened investor sentiment. Investors reacted to the outcome of two days of negotiations in Stockholm, which ended without an agreement to extend the 90-day tariff truce due to expire on Aug. 12. That lack of resolution heightened anxiety over the possibility of steep tariff resumption, weighing on both U.S. and Asian equities.

Economic Data

Per S&P Global data, Case-Shiller Home Prices for the 10-city composite increased 0.4% in May. The number for April was revised up to 0.8% from the previously reported 0.7%. Similarly, Case-Shiller Home Prices for the 20-city composite increased 0.4% in May. The number for April was revised up to 0.8% from the previously reported 0.7%.

The Conference Board reported that its Consumer Confidence Index had improved by 2.0 points in July to 97.2. The number in June was revised up by 2.2 points to 95.2.

