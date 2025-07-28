Stock Market News for Jul 28, 2025

Wall Street closed higher on Friday, driven by manufacturing and discretionary stocks. Markets were boosted by the optimism that the United States was on the verge of striking a trade deal with the European Union. All three benchmark indexes closed in the green.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.5%, or 208.01 points, to close at 44,901.92. Eighteen components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, 11 ended in negative, while one remained unchanged.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 50.36 points, or 0.2%, to close at 21,108.32.

The S&P 500 added 25.29 points, or 0.4%, to close at 6,388.64. Eight of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB), the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) advanced 1.2%, 1% and 0.9%, respectively, while the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) lost 0.9%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 3% to 14.93. A total of 17.7 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 18.1 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-to-1 ratio within the S&P 500.

Indexes Scale Record Highs on Trade Optimism

On Friday, the stock markets surged to record highs, fueled by growing optimism over potential trade agreements. Investors responded positively to signs of progress in U.S. trade negotiations with key partners, particularly Japan and the European Union. The U.S.-Japan agreement, already in motion, set a favorable tone, and expectations arose that the United States and EU could soon finalize a similar deal to prevent tariff hikes scheduled for Aug. 1. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was set to meet President Trump in Scotland over the weekend. This easing of trade tensions removed a key source of policy uncertainty that had been weighing on investor sentiment, prompting a wave of risk-on behavior across the markets.

The positive momentum was further reinforced by strong corporate earnings, with roughly 85% of S&P 500 companies reporting results that exceeded analyst expectations. This earnings strength, combined with reduced trade anxiety, boosted investor confidence globally. Sectors sensitive to trade policy, including industrials and consumer discretionary, saw notable gains as investors priced in the likelihood of a more stable international trade environment. The optimism also lifted commodity markets, while safe-haven assets like gold saw modest declines. Overall, the market rally on July 25 reflected investor confidence that trade tensions were easing and that the economic outlook remained resilient heading into the second half of the year.

Consequently, shares of General Motors Company GM and Nucor Corporation NUE added 2% and 3.1%, respectively. Both currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Deckers Outdoor Soars on Strong Earnings Report

Stocks of Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK soared 11.4% on Friday, having reported strong earnings and revenue numbers for first-quarter fiscal 2026. The company came out with quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents per share. Also, it posted revenues of $964.54 million for the quarter ended June 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.29%. This brought positive momentum to the discretionary sector.

Weekly Roundup

Last week, the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%, the Nasdaq Composite added 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%. After November 2021, this was the first instance when the S&P 500 had closed a week with a closing high achieved in each session. Throughout the week, the goings on in the markets were primarily dictated by positive expectations about potential trade deals with the United States’ trading partners like the EU, Japan and China.

Economic Data

Per the U.S. Census Bureau, durable goods orders for June decreased 9.3%. The number for May was revised up to an increase of 16.5% from the previously reported 16.4%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.