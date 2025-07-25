Stock Market News for Jul 25, 2025

U.S. stock markets closed mostly higher on Thursday after a mixed bag of earnings from technology giants. Market participants were busy weighing developments on trade policies. Economic data also came in mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended in positive territory, while the Dow finished in negative territory.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.7% or 316.38 points to close at 44,693.91. Notably, 18 components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory and 12 finished in the green. The blue-chip index is currently 0.8% away from its all-time high posted on Dec 4, 2024.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 21,057.96, rising 0.2%, on the back of strong earnings results from AI behemoths. This reflects the tech-laden index’s new closing high. In intraday trading, the index recorded a new all-time high of 21,113.10.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% to finish at 6,363.35, marking a new and its 13th closing high this year. In intraday trading, Wall Street’s most watched benchmark posted a new all-time high of 6,381.31. Out of the 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index, eight ended in negative territory while three closed in positive territory. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) and the Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) advanced 1.7% and 1%, respectively. On the other hand, the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) fell 0.7%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 0.1% to 15.39. A total of 19.9 billion shares were traded on Thursday, higher than the last 20-session average of 17.8 billion. The S&P 500 registered 46 new highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq posted 81 new highs and 44 new lows.

Mixed Earnings Results

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.31 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.44% and grew 22.2% year over year. Revenues of $96.43 billion increased 13.8% year over year (13% at constant currency).

Net revenues, excluding total traffic acquisition costs (the portion of revenues shared with Google’s partners and the amount paid to distribution partners and others who direct traffic to GOOGL’s website), were $81.72 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 2.2%. The figure rose 14.5% year over year.

ServiceNow Inc. NOW reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.54% and increased 30.7% year over year. Revenues of $3.22 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.02% and increased 22.4% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues increased 21.5% year over year to $3.19 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $0.40, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 but decreased from the year-ago figure of $0.52. Total revenues of $22.5 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $22.4 billion but declined 12% year over year.

Tesla’s second-quarter production totaled 410,244 units (396,835 Model 3/Y and 13,409 other models), which declined 0.1% year over year and missed the consensus mark of 453,081 units.

Consequently, stock prices of Alphabet and ServiceNow rose 1% and 4.2%, respectively. On the other hand, Tesla plummeted 8.2%. Alphabet and ServiceNow currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

The Department of Labor reported that initial claims decreased 4,000 to 217,000 for the week ended July 19, lower-than the consensus estimate of 227,000. Previous week’s data was 221,000. Continuing claims (those who have already received government aids and reported a week behind) increased 4,000 to 1.955 million. The previous week’s data was revised downward by 1,250 to 1.956 million.

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that new home sales in June came in at 627,000 compared with 623,000 in May. However, June’s metric missed the consensus estimate of 660,000.

