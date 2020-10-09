Stock Market News for Oct 9, 2020

Benchmarks ended at their highest levels in one-month on Thursday after comments from President Trump raised hopes of fresh fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) advanced 122.05 points, or 0.4%, to close at 28,425.51 and the S&P 500 rose 27.38 points, or 0.8%, to close at 3,446.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,420.98, adding 56.38 points, or 0.5%. The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 6.1%, to close at 26.36. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones for 3.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq favored advancers.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

All the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 closed in the positive territory on Thursday, led by a 3.8% gain in the energy sector tracking a jump in oil prices.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM emerged as the top gainer of the Dow, shares rose nearly 6% after the company reported that it will be splitting itself into two public companies to diversify away from its legacy businesses and focus on high-margin cloud computing.

Among other winners of the Dow components are American Express Company AXP that rose 3% and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and The Boeing Company BA that closed at least 2% higher yesterday. International Business Machines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Sell) stocks here.

Overall, the S&P 500 posted 55 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 106 new highs and eight new lows.

Fresh Fiscal Aid Hopes Push Indexes to One-Month High

On Thursday, two days after calling off negotiations on a comprehensive stimulus package, President Donald Trump said that some discussions with Democrats are in progress. The hope of negotiations regarding additional support for American airlines and providing citizens with $1200 stimulus checks, helped investors cheer up and stocks rally.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reports on Oct 8, that “there is no stand-alone bill without a bigger bill. There is no bill.” Pelosi made it clear that stimulus measures for the airlines was a matter of national security, but this stand-alone bill could only move through the Congress with guarantees of negotiation on the comprehensive deal.

Solid gains on Thursday has now put major indexes higher for October, after rebounding from losses suffered in September, the first negative month since March this year. However, investors continue to keep a close watch on looming risks remaining in the market especially, the rising coronavirus cases across the globe as a second wave hit in many countries and a slowdown in the economic recovery rate.

Initial Jobless Claims Fall Slightly

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims for the week ending Oct 3 came in at 840,000, lower than the revised figure of 849,000, from the previous week. Though the figure is higher than the consensus estimate of 824,000, the number of actual or unadjusted new claims now stands at 1.27 million which is also a pandemic low. Initial claims declined the most in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The decline in claims indicates that the labor market could be experiencing a setback amid another wave of corporate layoffs. However, initial jobless claims rose the most in the states of Florida, Ilinois and Virginia.

Stocks that Made Headline

Morgan Stanley Inks Deal to Acquire Eaton Vance, Boosts AUM

Morgan Stanley MS recently entered into an acquisition deal with Boston, MA-based Eaton Vance Corp. EV, per which the former will acquire the latter for an equity value of about $7 billion. The Voting trust holding all the voting common stock of Eaton Vance has approved the deal. (Read More)

