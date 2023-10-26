Stock Market News for Oct 26, 2023

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Wednesday as the benchmark 10-year treasury resumed its climb toward the 5% mark. Disappointing numbers coming in from big-tech earnings weighed on the market. All of the three major stock indexes ended in the red.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.3% or 105.45 points to close at 33,035.93. Twenty components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while 10 ended in positive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 318.65 points or 2.4% to close at 12,821.22. This was the benchmark index’s biggest single-day percentage drop since February 2021.

The S&P 500 declined 60.91 points, or 1.4%, to close at 4,186.77, notching its fifth decline in six sessions. Nine out of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the red. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC), the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) slid 4.3%, 2.1% and 2%, respectively, while the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) advanced 0.6%.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 6.4% to 20.19. A total of 10.71 billion shares were traded on Wednesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 10.68 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 3.61-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, declining issues led advancers by 2.63-to-1.

Yield on 10-Year Treasury Note Resumes its Climb

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year treasury note has been recently on the rise, with investors betting that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at their current high levels for longer. Having temporarily breached the 5% mark last Monday, the yield resumed its climb on Wednesday, closing at 4.949%, up 10.6 basis points.

When the market is volatile, or the economy's prospects do not seem rosy, investors usually flock to the bond market for safety. On Wednesday, robust numbers from new home sales data and multiple-decades-high mortgage rates stoked fear that the Fed would be pushed to infer that it needs to keep rates higher for longer.

There is a rising feeling among investors that if this high interest rate regime continues, the central bank will not be successful in its bid to attain a soft landing for the economy. Currently, there is a general consensus that interest rates will be at 4.7% by the end of 2024 compared with expectations of a level of 4.2% at the start of September.

Alphabet’s Cloud Revenue Weighs on the Market

Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Revenues of $76.7 billion increased 11% year over year. However, the company experienced slow growth in Google Cloud revenues, which was a major negative.

The company’s shares plunged 6.8% in pre-market trading due to lower-than-expected Google Cloud revenues and finished 9.5% lower in the session after the disappointing numbers were released. This weighed heavily on the market and the communication services sector in particular, where it is a major player.

Consequently, shares of AT&T Inc. T and Meta Platforms, Inc. META fell 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively. Both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

Per a government report, for the week ending Oct 20, 2023, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week. In the prior week, inventory had gone down by 4.5 million barrels.

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly reported that new home sales for September increased to 759,000 units sold. The number for August was revised up to 676,000 from the previously reported 675,000.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.