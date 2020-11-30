Stock Market News for Nov 30, 2020

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Friday amid optimism surrounding COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, investors’ sentiment was also buoyed by robust online retail sales to mark the beginning of the holiday season shopping. All three major stock indexes ended the day in green.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rallied 0.1%, closing at 29,910.37, snapping its losses from Wednesday. Notably, 15 components of the 30-stock index ended in green while 15 finished the day in red. The blue-chip index has become green 4.8% year to date. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day at 12,205.85, up 0.9% or 111.44 points, marking fourth successive day of gains, backed by strong performance from large-cap technology stocks.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, closing the day at 3,638.35, reversing its losses from Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) popped 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. Notably, five out of eleven sectors of the benchmark index closed in the positive zone and six in the red.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 1.9% to 20.84. A total of 6.82 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 11.03 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.36-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 1.73-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues.

Positive Vaccine Developments

Encouraging developments with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine helped Wall Street in moving higher. AstraZeneca PLC AZN received a boost as the UK Government has sought a temporary supply of its vaccine after assessment from its health regulator. Moreover, this development followed other promising vaccine news as Pfizer, Inc. PFE and BioNtech SE BNTX have sought emergency use authorization from the FDA for its vaccine candidate which showed an efficacy rate of 95%. Meanwhile, Moderna, Inc. MRNA also reported that its vaccine candidate was found to be 94.5% effective.

Online Retail Sales Pick Up

The U.S. stock markets cheered the online retail sales going into the holiday season shopping. Adobe Analytics reported that online sales rose to a record high of $5.1 billion on Thanksgiving Day as consumers favored online shopping over visiting stores to curb the pandemic. Consequently, shares of major ecommerce stocks like Shopify Inc. SHOP and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN advanced 1.5% and 0.3%, respectively. Shopify carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Weekly Roundup

U.S. stock markets saw major indexes rising during the week as the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.2%, 2.3% and 3%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed the week at record highs. Several positive news related to COVID-19 vaccine aided the major indexes in moving higher this week.

Stocks That Have Made Headline

Equinor Closes $8B Offshore Wind Farm Financial Deal

Equinor ASA EQNR recently announced the completion of a deal to finance the massive Dogger Bank wind farm.

HSBC Holdings Mulls Exit From US Retail Banking Unit

Over the weekend, the Financial Times reported that HSBC Holdings HSBC is considering a full exit from its U.S. retail banking operation.

