Stock Market News for May 27, 2021

U.S. stocks made modest gains on Wednesday after recent comments from the Fed somewhat eased concerns of rising inflation and kept Treasury yields in check. Also, investors shifted focus toward reopening stocks that helped the broader market. All the three major indexes made marginal gains to end in positive territory

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) advanced 0.1% or 10.59 points to finish at 34,323.05, after trading between small gains and losses throughout the day.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% or 7.86 points to close at 4,195.99 points, helped by consumer discretionary and energy stocks. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained 0.9% and 1%, respectively. Eight of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index closed in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6% or 80.82 points to close at 13,738 points. Shares of Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL and Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 7.86% to 17.36. A total of 9.83 billion shares were traded on Wednesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 10.43 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.11-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 2.95-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues.

Inflation Worries Ease

Concerns of rising inflation and how the Fed handles its policies are being blamed for the stock market volatility for the past week. Investors are feeling jittery which has been taking a toll on stocks. The worries somewhat eased on Wednesday, with 10-year Treasury yields staying lower on the week at 1.57%. Bond yields have surprisingly been in check despite data released earlier this month showed that consumer-price index rose 4.2% year over year in April.

This somewhat helped stocks made moderate gains although investors are likely to remain concerned at least till Friday when the personal consumption expenditure index, the Fed measure of inflation, is released.

Reopening Stocks Help Markets

As inflation worries eased, investors shifted focus toward stocks that might benefit from the economic reopening. Retailers, travel and leisure companies along with some growth stocks gained during Wednesday’s trading session, leaving the indexes not far from their all-time highs.

Also, declining COVID-19 cases that has now fallen below 25,000, along with the mass vaccination drive has been giving a boost to investors’ confidence.

No economic data was released on Wednesday.

