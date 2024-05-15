Stock Market News for May 15, 2024

Market News

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors digested the key inflation data that heightened worries regarding inflation. Market participants witnessed some strong earnings results. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3% or 126.60 points to close at 39,558.11. Notably, 17 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while 13 finished in red zone.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 122.94 points or 0.8% to close at 16,511.18.



The S&P 500 advanced 0.5 % or 25.26 points to end at 5,246.68. Of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark, nine ended in positive territory, while two ended in the red zone. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE), the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) and the Communication Service Select Sector SPDR (XLC) rose 0.9%, 0.7%, 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) declined 0.2%.



The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 1.3% to 13.42. A total of 13.66 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 10.91 billion. The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and no new 52-week low. The Nasdaq Composite registered 358 new 52-week highs and 31 new 52-week lows.

U.S. Producer Prices Surge, Inflation Concerns Rise

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 0.5% in April, surpassing the consensus estimate of 0.3%. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.5%, exceeding the consensus estimate of 0.2%. The spike in services prices by 0.6%, with services contributing to three-quarters of this rise, marked a significant uptick since July 2023. Yearly data showed a 2.2% increase in PPI, indicating persistent inflationary pressures.



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shared his outlook on inflation, anticipating a decrease but expressing some doubts about the forecast’s reliability. Market participants are eagerly awaiting consumer price data for clarity on interest rate adjustments. Striking the right balance between fostering economic expansion and maintaining price stability remains a key challenge in the current economic environment.

Strong Q1 Earnings



On Holding AG ONON reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This footwear & accessories company generated total revenues of $581.41 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.66%



Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share. This mining company generated total revenues of $524.99 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.22%



Immatics N.V. IMTX reported first-quarter adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 loss per share. This biomedical and genetics company generated total revenues of $32.87 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 85.05%.



Consequently, shares of On Holding, Hudbay Minerals and Immatics returned 18.3%,14.2% and 5.5%, respectively. Each of the three stocks carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

