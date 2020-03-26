Stock Market News for Mar 26, 2020

The Dow and the S&P 500 closed in the positive territory on Wednesday as investors remained hopeful that the U.S. Senate will pass a $2 trillion economic rescue package to boost beaten-down stocks. However, the Nasdaq failed to end in the green as the rescue package appeared to hit a stumbling block in the final minutes of trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 495.64 points or 2.4%, to close at 21,200.55 and the S&P 500 rose 28.23 points or 1.2% to close at of 2,475.56. While, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 7,384.30, losing 33.56 points, or 0.5%. The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 3.7%, to close at 63.95. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones for a 6-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq favored advancers.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 registered its first consecutive gains since Feb12, while the Dow marked its first successive gains since Feb 6. The Dow was boosted by The Boeing Company BA gain of 24.3% and NIKE, Inc. NKE gain of 9.2%. However, the blue-chip index lost about 500 points in the final 30 minutes of trading on fears the agreement was hitting a snag.

Overall, the S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and four new lows. Meanwhile, Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 41 new lows.

Fiscal Stimulus Package Expectation Lifted Stocks

On Wednesday, investors remained hopeful on progress of U.S. fiscal stimulus package that could provide relief to beaten-down businesses. At the day’s session high, the Dow was up more than 6% while the S&P 500 gained as much as 5.1%. The stimulus measure could provide equities tailwind and support businesses and households affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill is expected to provide $1,200 direct payments to U.S. citizens and offer nearly $360 billion in loans to small businesses. At the same time nearly $500 billion fund will be allotted to distressed firms, along with increase in unemployment insurance benefit and additional resources for health-care providers.

Hopes of the fiscal stimulus packed helped sectors like airlines and cruises, which were among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, gain traction on Wednesday. Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL rose 15.7%, while Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH rose nearly 24%.

