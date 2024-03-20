Stock Market News for Mar 20, 2024

Market News

Wall Street closed higher on Tuesday as demand for Blackwell GPU gave a boost to chip stocks. Investors eagerly await the upcoming Fed meeting. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was up 0.8%, or 320.33 points, to close at 39,110.76. Notably, 27 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while three were in red.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.4% or 63.34 points to finish at 16,166.79. The major gainer of the Nasdaq Composite was Synopsys, Inc. SNPS as its stock price advanced 4.3%. Synopsys carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The S&P 500 gained 0.6% to end at 5,178.51. Out of 11 broad sectors of the benchmark, nine ended in positive territory, while two ended in the red zone. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained 1.1%, 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively, while the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) declined 0.4%.



The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 3.6% to 13.82. A total of 10.74 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 12.37 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.25-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues. The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and one new low, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded 98 new highs and 126 new lows.

Nvidia's Blackwell Launch Excites Market

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA stock rose by 1%, following the introduction of the platform described as the "most ambitious project, in Silicon Valley." CEO Jensen Huang’s announcement at the GPU Technology Conference sparked excitement among analysts.



The Blackwell GPU, acclaimed as the chip globally, signals a new era in computing. Despite no revelation on pricing information, there is demand for Blackwell with reports indicating it would be sold out through 2025.



Analysts predict Nvidia to maintain its dominance in AI due to its range of hardware, software and services. The company stock has tripled in value over the year, closing at $893.98.

Investors Look Forward to Fed’s Meeting

The upcoming two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is set to start on Tuesday. There is an expectation that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged during the meeting. Recent strong inflation data has dampened hopes of a rate decrease in June, with the likelihood dropping from 69% to 59% as reported by the CME FedWatch Tool. As a result, the focus will now turn to policymakers’ evaluations of the economy and monetary strategies, which will be clarified through the committee’s dot plots.

Economic Data

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly reported that building permits for February had increased to 1,518,000. The number for January was revised up to 1,489,000 from the previously reported 1,470,000.



Housing starts for February had increased to 1,521,000. The number for January was revised up to 1,331,000 from the previously reported 1,374,000.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.