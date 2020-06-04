Stock Market News for June 4, 2020

Benchmarks ended in the green on Wednesday on signs that the economy is close to bottoming-out. Both jobs and service data have shown signs of improvement despite the onslaught of coronavirus and civil unrest in American cities. Nonetheless, Wednesday’s gains in particular helped the broader S&P 500 notch its best 50-day trading performance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) gained 527.24 points, or 2.1%, to close at 26,269.89 and the S&P 500 rose 42.05 points, or 1.4% to close at of 3,112.87. While, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 9,682.91, adding 74.54 points, or 0.8%. The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 4.4%, to close at 25.66. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones for 3.62-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq favored advancers.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

Ten of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 ended in the positive territory, while the healthcare sectors ended 0.2% lower on Wednesday. So far in June, the S&P 500 has added more than 2%, gaining more than 42% since its coronavirus pandemic low in March.

Wednesday’s gains have now led the Dow to a three-day winning streak, while the S&P 500 marked its first four-day winning streak since early February this year.

Signs of Recovery Help Markets Rally

Some encouraging news on the economic front bolstered investors’ sentiment. On Wednesday, ADP and Moody’s Analytics reported that private sector lost another 2.76 million jobs in May. Decline in private payroll was lower than the economist’s estimate of 8.75 million and April’s decrease of 20.2 million, a tell-tale sign that job losses minimized last month.

Additionally, the pace of contraction in America’s service sector was faster than expected in May. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its non-manufacturing activity index rose to 45.4 in May from 41.8 in the previous month. The April’s figure was a 11-year low and the first contraction since December 2009Nevertheless, May’s figure beat the consensus estimate of 44.7.

On Jun 4, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL, Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL rose 5.6%, 7.8% and 12.5%, respectively, as restart of commercial flights on account of economy reopening boosted the aviation industry.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

