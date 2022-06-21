Stock Market News for Jun 21, 2022

Wall Street closed modestly higher on Friday in a choppy session, alternating between gains and losses. Markets tried to rebound from a selling week, but investors were wary of the stubbornly high inflation and braced for an impending recession. Fed chairman Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s bid to bring down inflation to its target 2%, fueling fears of further interest rate hikes. Oil prices plunged to a two-week low. Two of the three major stock indexes ended in the green, while the Dow ended in the red. Markets remained closed on Monday as the United States commemorated the end of slavery by observing Juneteenth.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dipped 0.1% or 38.29 points to close at 29,888.78. Seventeen components of the 30-stock index ended in the red, while 13 ended in the green.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 10,798.35, adding 1.4% or 152.25 points, led by a rally in tech stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% or 8.07 points to close at 3,674.84. Five out of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY), the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) rose 1.1%, 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) plunged 5.5%.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) declined 5.5% to 31.13. A total of 18 billion shares were traded Friday, higher than the last 20-session average of 12.4 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.37-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.92-to-1 ratio favored the advancing issues.

Fed Commits To Bring Inflation Down To 2%

Towing the line of its three-decade-high interest rate hike of 75 basis points on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that the central bank remains committed to bring down inflation to its target 2%, as it is essential for the global financial system. Powell mentioned that the Fed is focused on restoring the widespread confidence in the dollar as a store of value and ensuring price stability domestically. Although this sounded like a re-assurance from the apex bank to markets reeling under the pressure of inflation, this also promised further interest rate hikes.

Markets have been seeing choppy sessions as investors strive to find a balance in the Fed’s outlook toward tackling inflation with an extremely tight monetary policy, while staying away from a recession in the economy. Friday was no different, and traders closed out positions on a volatile day following his comments. The volume of shares changing hands was unusually high even as two of the three indices managed to stay in the green.

Oil Prices Edge Lower

Oil prices plunged 6% on Friday, $11 lower than the recent $125/barrel high. Brent crude fell 0.8% to $118.98/barrel, while WTI crude registered a 0.7% fall to close at $116.79. Supply is on the rise and U.S. production is at its highest since April 2020. This can trigger a rally in stocks in the coming week. Although prices fell on global economic concerns, the relation that oil prices have with commodity prices can keep the markets in good stead.

Consequently, shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively. Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Economic Data

No economic data was released on Monday.

