Stock Market News for Jan 3, 2024

Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday, dragged down by tech and consumer discretionary stocks. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury Note climbed to a two-week high. Two of the three major stock indexes ended in the red, while one ended in the green.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 25.5 points, or 0.1%, to close at 37,715.54. Eighteen components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory, while 12 ended in positive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 245.41 points, or 1.6%, to close at 14,765.94.

The S&P 500 slid 27 points, or 0.6%, to close at 4,742.83. Five of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the red. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) declined 2.6%, 1% and 0.9%, respectively, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) advanced 1.8%.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 6% to 13.20. A total of 11.9 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 12.4 billion.

Apple (AAPL) Weighs Down on the Tech Sector

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL declined 3.6% after Barclays downgraded the tech behemoth’s rating to “underweight”. The analysts cited weakening demand for the company’s flagship mobile iPhone 15 and almost zero upgrades to the iPhone 16 model as the main reason. Demand has been a major concern for the company since early 2023, and its holiday season sales forecast has also been below Wall Street estimates. Apple has also struggled in China’s market since the resurgence of Huawei. Being one of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, Apple’s plight weighed down on the tech sector and the broader market in general.

Consequently, shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD fell 1.4% and 6%, respectively. Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

10-Year Treasury Yield Touches 2-Week High

On Tuesday, the U.S. benchmark 10-year treasury yield climbed above the 4% mark to touch a 2-week high before settling at 3.937%. When treasury yields go up, future valuations of mega-cap growth stocks like tech seem unreasonable, and it weighs on the sector.

Economic Data

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that construction spending for November had increased 0.4% as opposed to a consensus of 0.6% for the period. The increase for October was revised up to 1.2% from the previously reported 0.6%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.