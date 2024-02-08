Stock Market News for Feb 8, 2024

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow finishing at yet another record high while the S&P 500 inched closer to the 5,000 mark, as investors cheered another round of quarterly earnings reports that reflect the underlying strength in the nation’s economy. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) jumped 0.4% or 156 points to finish at 38,677.36 points, closing above the previous record high of 38,654.42 set on Feb 2.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.8% or 40.83 points, to close at 4,995.06 points, finishing above the previous record close of 4,958.61 set on Feb 2. Consumer discretionary and tech stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) rose 1.3%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained 1.1%. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) gained 0.8%. Nine of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1% or 147.65 points to end at 15,756.64 points.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 1.76% to 12.83. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.2-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored declining issues. A total of 11.25 billion shares were traded on Wednesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 11.58 billion.

Solid Earnings Lift Investors’ Sentiment

Investors’ moral was somewhat down last week after the Federal Reserve said that a March rate cut is unlikely as inflation is still above its 2% target. Investors are finally coming to terms that they may need to wait till May for the first rate cut.

On Wednesday, investors set aside the rate cut concerns and shifted focus toward the earnings season that saw another batch of companies reporting robust quarterly results. The earnings season is in full swing and, so far, a large number of companies have reported better-than-expected quarterly results and upbeat guidance.

Corporate earnings have been quite impressive amid a period of sharply rising interest rates. On Wednesday, Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts’ expectations.

Uber Technologies reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.66 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. Total revenues rose to $9,936 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,746.5 million. Uber Technologies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ) reported sold fourth-quarter 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Fortinet reported fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share.

Total revenues of $1.415 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.410, driven by strong growth in services revenues.

Meanwhile, shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) initially fell 13% as investors continued to scrutinize the regional banks’ exposure to the commercial-real-estate sector. However, it closed 6.7% higher after the lender appointed an executive chair Alessandro DiNello who said that total deposits have increased over the past number of weeks.

Economic Data

Not much economic data were released on Wednesday. U.S. trade deficit widened marginally in December to $62.2 billion.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.