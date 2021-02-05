Stock Market News for Feb 5, 2021

U.S. stocks closed higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday as investors' sentiment got a boost following better-than-expected jobless claims data and upbeat earnings results from a slew of big players. Also, hopes of more financial stimulus drive market sentiments. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at new record highs. All the three major indexes closed in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) added 1.1% or 332.36 points to close at 31,055.86. This was the bluechip index’s fourth straight day of gains after registering its biggest percentage gain since Nov 16 earlier this week.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% or 41.57 points to close at 3,830.17 points, surpassing the previous all-time high of 3855.36 reached on Jan 25. The rally was driven by financial stocks and energy stocks.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained 1.1%, while the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) jumped 2.2%. Ten of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index closed in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.2% or 167.2 points to hit a new all-time high of 13,777.74 points. The Nasdaq had earlier hit an all-time high of 13,635.99 on Jan 25. Shares of Apple, Inc. AAPL and Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Apple has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 4.98% to 21.77. A total of 14.09 billion shares were traded on Thursday, lower than the last 20-session average of 15.5 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.53-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 2.78-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues.

Lower Jobless Claims Boost Investor Sentiment

Initial jobless claims data came as a surprise on Thursday. First-time claims for unemployment for the week ended Jan 30 totaled 779,000, declining 33,000 from the previous week and way lower than analysts’ estimates of 835,000.

The upbeat data raised hopes of a faster economic recovery, which gave a boost to investors’ confidence. This sent stocks on a rally on Thursday.

Stimulus Hopes, Declining COVID-19 Cases Help Markets

Investors have been closely watching progress on the new coronavirus relief package from Congress. On Thursday, Democrats further moved forward with President Joe Biden proposal of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package although Republicans proposed a much lower $618 billion relief aid. Biden reportedly said that he was willing to send paychecks of $1,400 in the first round to some smaller groups of American.

Reports of declining number of coronavirus cases somewhat lifted investors’ sentiments. The past week has seen COVID-19 cases drastically decline. Hospitalizations too have been on the decline. According to the COVID Tracking Project, there were 91,440 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, the lowest since Nov 27.

Also, investors’ confidence got a boost after a slew of big names posted upbeat quarterly results. Thursday also marked the busiest day of this earnings season.

Economic Data

U.S. productivity in the fourth quarter declined to an annual rate of 4.8%. However, per the Commerce Department’s report, factory orders for manufactured goods jumped 1.1% in December, following a 1.3% rise in November.

