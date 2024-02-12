Stock Market News for Feb 12, 2024

Market News

On Friday, major bourses ended mixed amid robust fourth-quarter earnings results. The broader S&P 500 notched an all-time high and closed above the 5,000 mark. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also ended in the green, but the 30-stock Dow closed in the negative territory. Nonetheless, all three major indexes gained for the fifth straight week.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.1%, or 54.64 points, to close at 38,671.69. Notably, 17 components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while 12 were in green and 1 unchanged.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 15,990.66, rising 1.3%.



The S&P 500 gained 0.6% to end at 5,026.61. Eight out of 11 broad sectors of the benchmark ended in positive territory, while three were in the negative zone. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) gained 1.4%, 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLU) declined 1.5%.



The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 1.1% to 12.93. A total of 11.53 billion shares were traded on Friday, higher than the last 20-session average of 11.69 billion. The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and four new lows, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded 312 new highs and 91 new lows.



S&P Hits Record 5,000



The S&P 500 has reached an all-time high, hitting a record level of 5,000 after a weak start in 2024, with a 1.6% increase in January. This upward trend follows the 24% growth in 2023 despite concerns about geopolitical tensions and the potential for an upcoming recession. Historical data indicates that January often sees robust performance from the S&P 500, with over half of the past 51 years showing gains of at least 1%.

Strong Q4 Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share. The mortgage finance company generated total revenues of $404 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398.3 million.



Cloudflare, Inc. NET reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. The software company generated total revenues of $362.5 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.7 million.



Genpact Limited G reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and increased 9.7% year over year. Revenues rose of $1.15 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% and increased 4% year over year.



Consequently, stock prices of Mr. Cooper Group, Cloudflare and Genpact Limited rose 5.4%, 19.5% and 4.6%, respectively. Each of the three stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Weekly Roundup

During the week, the S&P 500 increased by 1.4%, while the Nasdaq rose by 2.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week unchanged.







Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.