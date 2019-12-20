Stock Market News for Dec 20, 2019

U.S. stocks made their way to record highs again on Thursday due to ongoing strength from the U.S.-China trade deal, the approval of USMCA by the House and improved economic data. President Donald Trump’s impeachment appeared to have little effect on equities.

The three major indexes— the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite — closed in the green on Thursday. Dow hit 28,376.96 after gaining 0.5%, the S&P 500 finished at 3,205.37 after adding 0.5% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,887.22 after increasing 0.7%.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) declined 0.8% to close at 12.48 on Dec 19. Finally, advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.49-to-1 ratio.

House Approves New Trade Deal with Canada, Mexico

The House of Representatives voted (385 to 41) to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement between the three countries that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The bill has now made its way to the Senate although it’s unclear when the chamber might vote.

Last week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the bill might need to wait till the Senate holds an impeachment trial early in 2020. However, Trump wants a vote before the end of this year.

The new trade pact not only received approving nods from the Democrats and Republicans but also from the Chamber of Commerce and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

A crucial reason behind this approval is the treaty’s vast opportunity for U.S. farmers, manufacturers, workers and consumers, since it opens Canadian and Mexican markets for U.S.-manufactured products. The trade pact also promises to lessen the cost of essential products such as household staples for U.S. consumers. In fact, Canadian markets will be more open to U.S. dairy products and poultry under the treaty.

In addition, it would also guard vital American industries such as the auto and steel, from what the Trump administration called unfair competition.

Economic News

Moving on to economic news of the day, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims in the week ended Dec 14 was 234,000, which was 18,000 lower than its previous week’s unrevised level of 252,000. The 4-week moving average for the week ended Dec 14 was 225,500, which is an increase of 1,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 224,000.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales declined 1.7% in November, which was a small backward movement after October’s gains. However, sales are up 2.7% from November 2018. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

