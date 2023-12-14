Stock Market News for Dec 14, 2023

U.S. stock ended higher on Wednesday, with the Dow closing at a record high for the first time in nearly two years as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and hinted at rate cuts in 2024. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) jumped 1.4% or 512.30 points to end at 37,090.24 points, its first record close since January 2022.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% or 63.39 points, to finish at 4,707.09 points. Real estate and utility stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) gained 3.6% and 3.8%, respectively.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) added 1%. All the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also advanced 1.4% or 200.57 points to close at 14,733.96 points.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 0.99% to 12.19. A total of 11.35 billion shares were traded on Wednesday, higher than the last 20-session average of 11.04 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 7.01-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 3.18-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues.

Fed Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged, Treasury Yield Fall

Stocks rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow surpassing the 37,000 mark for the first time since January 2022 after the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark policy rate steady at in the range of 5.25-5.5%.

Market participants were hopeful that the Fed would keep the interest rate unchanged in its December FOMC meeting although it has earlier hinted at another 25-basis point rate hike this year.

However, cooling inflation over the past year raised hopes that the Fed could soon end its monetary tightening campaign. The Fed’s decision was widely expected but more importantly, the central bank hinted at multiple rate cuts in 2024.

The Fed hinted at three 25 basis point rate cuts in 2024, higher than its earlier projection of two. Although the Federal Reserve didn’t give an exact time when it plans to start its rate cuts, the indication was enough to send stocks on a rally.

Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference that he believes that the policy rate is now at its peak or at least near it. He also said that the central bank will closely watch inflation data and will try not to keep interest rates higher for a longer period.

The Fed now expects its policy rate at 4.6% by the end of 2024, a lot lower than the earlier forecast of 5.1%.

Investors are now expecting a 57% chance that the Federal Reserve will go for a 25-basis point rate cut in March 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) jumped 4.2%, while Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) rose 2.8%. Bank of America has Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Also, treasury yields fell following the Fed’s announcement. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 17.3 basis points to end at 4.032% on Wednesday after rising more than 5% to a 16-year-high in October.

Economic Data

Economic data released on Wednesday showed a further decline in inflation. Wholesale inflation or the producer price index (PPI) remained unchanged in November, hinting at cooling inflation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. It also came in better than the consensus estimate of a rise 0.1%.

Year over year PPI increased 0.9% in November after jumping 1.2% in October. Also, core PPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, remained unchanged in November, while year over year core PPI increased 2% in November, lower than economists' expectations of a rise of 2.2%.

