Stock Market News for Dec 14, 2020

Wall Street closed mixed on Friday following uncertainty regarding a fresh fiscal stimulus by the U.S. government. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended in the red while the Dow managed to finish in positive territory. For the week as a whole, all the three major stock indexes ended in negative zone.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.2% to close at 30,046.37. Notably, 21 components of the 30-stock index ended in the red while 8 in green and 1 remained unchanged. However, the Nasdaq Composite finished at 12,377.87, dropping 0.2% or due to weak performance by large-cap stocks.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 lost 0.1% to end at 3,663.46. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) and the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLU) retreated 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Notably, six out of eleven sectors of the benchmark index closed in the red and five in green.



The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 3.5% to 23.31. A total of 9.92 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 11.48 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.42-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 1.47-to-1 ratio favored decliners issues.

Uncertainty on New Fiscal Stimulus

The U.S. Congress is yet to reach an amicable solution related to a fresh tranche of coronavirus-aid package before the end of this year. The Democrats have rejected the $916 billion aid offered by the U.S. government, citing that it doesn’t include any additional federal unemployment insurance money. The Republicans have supported the bill.



On Dec 1, a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed a $908 billion fresh coronavirus-aid package. The major components of the proposed bipartisan relief bill includes $160 billion for state, local and tribal governments, $180 billion for additional unemployment insurance, and $288 billion as support to small businesses including the Paycheck Protection Program.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to pass a new stimulus excluding legal immunity for businesses or aid for state and local governments. He agreed to offer a new unemployment benefit scheme and Paycheck Protection Program small business loans. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate, unanimously approved a one-week extension of federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate negotiations on COVID-19 relief bill.

Consequently, shares of reopening stocks like Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL, United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, The Gap Inc. GPS and Hyatt Hotels Corp. H plummeted 4.5%, 2.6%, 3.6% and 1.4%, respectively. The Gap carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

The Department of Commerce reported that producer price index (PPI) inched up 0.1% in November after growing 0.3% in October. November's data was in line with the consensus estimate. Notably, this was the smallest increase in PPI in seven months. Year to date, PPI increased 0.8% in November compared with 0.5% in October.

The core (excluding volatile items) PPI increased 0.2% in November, in line with the consensus estimate. Year to date, the core PPI increased 0.9% in November compared with 0.8% in October.

The University of Michigan reported that its preliminary estimation for the U.S. consumer sentiment in December came in at 81.4 compared with 76.9 in November. The consensus estimate was 76.

A sub-index that measures current conditions increased to 91.8 in December from 87 in November, marking its nine-month high. Another sub-index that measures expectations for the next six months also increased to 74.7 in December from 70.5 in November.

Weekly Roundup

Last week was a disappointing one for Wall Street. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6%, 1% and 0.7%, respectively. Massive spike of new COVID-19 cases in several states of the United States and lingering concerns about the approval of the second coronavirus-aid package were predominantly responsible for stock markets weakness.

Stocks That Have Mead Headline

State Street Gains on Plans to Sell Asset Management Unit

State Street STT is mulling strategic options for its asset management business — State Street Global Advisors. The options include a potential divestiture of the division. (Read More)

Huntington & TCF Financial to Merge With $168B in Assets

Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN recently entered into an all-stock acquisition deal with Detroit-based TCF Financial Corp. TCF, per which the former will merge with the latter with a total market value of about $22 billion. (Read More)

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Gap, Inc. (GPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Free Stock Analysis Report



State Street Corporation (STT): Free Stock Analysis Report



TCF Financial Corporation (TCF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.