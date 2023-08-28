Stock Market News for Aug 28, 2023

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as investors’ sentiments got a boost following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the annual conference in Jackson Hole where he hinted at stronger-than-expected economic growth. However, he also said that the central bank needed to raise more interest rates to bring down inflation. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.7% or 247.48 points to end at 34,346.90 points. The blue-chip index was up around 300 points at its session high.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7% or 29.40 points, closing at 4,405.71 points. Technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and utility stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) jumped 1%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained 1.2%. The Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) each gained 0.8%. All 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.9% or 126.67 points to finish at 13,590.65 points.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 8.84% to 15.68. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.51-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored advancing issues. A total of 9.15 billion shares were traded on Friday, lower than the last 20-session average of 10.82 billion.

Powell’s Speech Boosts Investors’ Confidence

Markets remained volatile throughout Friday’s session but ended in the green followed by Powell’s speech at the central bank’s annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell said that he was confident about the nation’s continued economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending.

He also said that the early signs of recovery in the housing market hint at continued economic growth. However, Powell maintained that inflation is still elevated and more needs to be done to pull it down to the Fed’s target level of 2%.

“The economy may not be cooling as expected. So far this year, GDP (gross domestic product) growth has come in above expectations and above its longer-run trend, and recent readings on consumer spending have been especially robust,” Powell said in his speech.

Citing the elevated inflation, he also hinted at the Fed going for more interest rate hikes to bring down inflation to its target level.

However, he didn’t say how the Fed plans to move ahead with its interest rate hike policy. Following Powell’s comments, expectations of another interest rate hike in November rose slightly. Investors are, however, hopeful that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged in its September FOMC. Also, some investors are hopeful that the Fed will soon end its current monetary tightening cycle.

Energy stocks were big gainers on Friday. Shares of Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO ) gained 2.83%. Valero Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Also, consumer discretionary stocks gained on Friday. Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL ) rose 0.7%.

Economic Data

The University of Michigan's survey showed that consumer sentiment decreased 2.1% to 69.5 in August from 71.6 in July, its highest level since October 2021.

Weekly Roundup

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 clinched their first weekly after their straight weeks of losses. The Nasdaq ended the week 2.3% higher, while the S&P 500 finished up 0.8% for the week. The Dow, however, ended the week 0.5% down.

Zacks Investment Research

