Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) gained 1% or 322.55 points, to close at 33,291.78. Twenty-seven components of the 30-stock index ended in the positive territory, two ended in the negative, while one remained unchanged.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite went up by 207.74 points or 1.7% to 12,639.27.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, or 58.35 points, to end at 4,199.12. All the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB), the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) rose 2.3%, 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 4.6% to 21.78. A total of 9.3 billion shares were traded on Thursday, lower than the last 20-session average of 10.8 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 3.84-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 2.08-to-1 ratio favored the advancing issues.

10-Year Treasury Yield Goes Down Sharply

The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury note dropped nearly 8 basis points to 3.031% on Thursday. It had climbed above the 3% level for the first time in a month earlier this week. Lower yields from risk-free treasury bonds indicate future flows are profitable in the current valuation, especially for large-cap growth stocks like tech stocks, and move in the opposite direction with prices. Investors will closely watch the economic symposium at Jackson Hole, which is expected to deliver an indication of the Fed’s position on the extent of further rate hikes needed to combat inflation. Further talks of rate hikes will push bond yields higher, but in the interim, growth stocks flourished on Thursday.

Consequently, shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL both advanced 2.6%. Each carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Powell’s Speech at Jackson Hole Eagerly Awaited

Investors are eagerly awaiting Jerome Powell's speech on Friday at the Wyoming symposium to understand how aggressive the Fed will be when it goes for the next interest rate hike in September. Powell is expected to reinforce Fed’s commitment to hard-tackling inflation by tightening the monetary policy even further. Market participants remain apprehensive that this can slow down the economy. Friday is also the day when the PCE Inflation data will be released. Being the Fed’s key yardstick for gauging inflation, it may have a bearing on what Powell has to say.

Economic Data

The Labor Department said on Thursday that initial jobless claims fell to 243,000, decreasing 2,000 for the week ending Aug 20. The previous week's level was revised down by 5,000 from 250,000 to 245,000. The four-week moving average increased to 247,000, a rise of 1,500 from the previous week’s revised average of 245,500.

Continuing claims came in at 1,415,000 for the week ending Aug 13, decreasing 19,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week's numbers were revised down by 3,000 from 1,437,000 to 1,434,000. The 4-week moving average came in at 1,424,750, an increase of 12,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised down by 750 from 1,413,000 to 1,412,250.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.