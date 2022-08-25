Stock Market News for Aug 25, 2022

Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday, led by energy stocks. Investors weighed in their expectations from the Fed Jackson Hole conference, more specifically Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday, for future outlook. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) gained 0.2% or 59.64 points, to close at 32,969.23. Seventeen components of the 30-stock index ended in the positive territory, while 13 ended in the negative.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite went up by 50.23 points or 0.4% to 12,431.53.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% or 12.04 points to end at 4,140.77. All the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) rose 1.2%, 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 5.4% to 22.82. A total of 8.9 billion shares were traded Wednesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 10.9 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.71-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.56-to-1 ratio favored the advancing issues.

Focus on Powell’s Upcoming Speech at Jackson Hole

Investors are eagerly awaiting the Fed Jackson Hole meet. Jerome Powell's speech remains the focus to get a hang on how aggressive the Fed is likely to be, especially since it will coincide with the PCE inflation data, the Fed’s favorite inflation tracker, coming out. President Biden’s blanket waiver of student loans may also force the Fed’s hand to conclude that inflation is not going away anytime soon. Powell is expected to reinforce Fed’s goal of squashing inflation by further tightening of monetary policy. Indications about a 75-basis-point interest rate hike from the September meeting is not being ruled out, and market participants remain apprehensive.

Energy Sector Drives Late-session Rally

Both crude oil benchmarks hit three-week highs on Wednesday after the Saudi energy minister said that OPEC could consider the possibility of cutting production. Brent crude settled up $1.00 to $101.22/barrel, while WTI crude settled up $1.15 to $94.89/barrel. Any cut in production can be leveled up by Iranian Oil returning to the market if they are able to secure a nuclear deal with the West. But this notion took a hit, and the energy sector jumped 1.2% as progress on reviving the Iran nuclear deal had a minor setback on news that the U.S. won't consider additional concessions demanded by Iran. As a result, energy prices rose and induced a late-session rally pushing the day’s trading into the green after an indifferent start.

Consequently, shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC and Devon Energy Corporation DVN advanced 1.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Marathon Petroleum carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

According to a government report, for the week ending August 19, 2022, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 3.3 million barrels from the previous week. Coming in at 421.7 million barrels, they are 6% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that new orders for manufactured durable goods in July decreased less than $0.1 billion, or remained virtually unchanged at $273.5 billion. This follows a 2.2% increase in June.

The National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales slid by 1% in July, a second straight month of decline, but fared well against the consensus of a 3% decline for the period. The fall in June was revised up to 8.9%.



