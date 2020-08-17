Stock Market News for Aug 17, 2020

Benchmarks closed mixed on Friday as investors analyzed weaker-than-expected economic data and its impact on recovery. The market also continued to look for hints from the White House on a second coronavirus stimulus bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) added 34.30 points or 0.1 %, to close at 27,931.02 and the S&P 500 shed 0.58 point, or less than 0.1 to close at 3,372.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 11,019.30, shedding 23.20 points, or 0.2%. The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 0.4%, to close at 22.05. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones for 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq favored decliners.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The S&P 500 once again failed to overtake its February record highs and of the 11 major sectors only five closed in the green. The utilities sector dragged down the index closing 0.9% lower, accompanied by decline in health, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, technology and communication services.

Baidu, Inc. BIDU was the biggest loser in the Nasdaq and saw a decline of 6.3%. The tech-heavy index’s big Tech firms came under modest pressure in late-day session as shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL dropped 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Amazon and Google carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Overall, the S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 14 new lows.

Mixed Economic Data

On Friday, the Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 1.2% in July, missing the consensus estimate of a 2% rise. The figure is also lower than June’s revised figure of 8.4% gain. Though Americans have spent more in July this year, compared to a year ago, the pace of spending was slower as several states had to close down stores due to spike in coronavirus cases.

Another economic data, the second-quarter nonfarm productivity rose by 7.3%, surpassing the consensus estimate of 1.5%. And unit labor costs rose 12.2%, surpassing the consensus estimate of 6.4% and above the prior month’s figure of 5.1%.

Separately, another government report said that total industrial production rose 3% in July, compared to the revised 5.7% rise in June. A 28.3% jump was registered in production of motor vehicles and parts, while factory production elsewhere advanced 1.6%.

Additionally, the University of Michigan reported its initial reading for August’s consumer sentiment which came in at 72.8 compared to the consensus estimate of 71.9. The index has moved up slightly after declining sharply from its highest level of 101 in February 2020.

Coronavirus Stimulus Talks Stalled

Stocks edged to sessions low on Friday further after investors noticed that lawmakers were unable to move forward with a second coronavirus stimulus bill. The stimulus talks may be stalled for weeks now as the Senate is in recess until after Labor Day and House members have already left for the rest of August. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that she will not restart talks with the Republicans until they increase their aid offer by $1 trillion.

At the same time, virtual talks between the United States and China’s officials scheduled for the weekend had been postponed indefinitely.

Weekly Roundup

For the week ending Aug 14, the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq added 0.6%, 1.8% and 0.1% respectively. Markets witnessed ups and downs throughout the week as investors rotated between the major tech stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Netflix and Microsoft.

Investors kept track of major economic data as it reflected the health of the US economy. Additionally, investors kept a watchful eye as top lawmakers continue to wrangle over a new coronavirus-stimulus pack for American households and businesses.

