Stock Market News for Apr 20, 2020

U.S. stocks surged on Friday, thanks to investor optimism over a possible cure to the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s plans to gradually reopen U.S. economy. In addition, news of Boeing’s plans to restart production of jet planes in Washington state after halting operations in March because of the pandemic boosted investors’ hopes. Friday’s rally marks stocks’ second-straight weekly gain.

The three major indices— the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite — closed in the green on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 24,242.49 after gaining3%, the broader S&P 500 reached 2,874.56 after rising2.7% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite hit 8,650.14 after increasing 1.4%.

The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rose 9.3% to close at 41.69 on Apr 17. Finally, advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 4.96-to-1 ratio.

Gilead Sciences’ Experimental Drug Resulted in “Rapid Recoveries”

A major booster for financial markets on Apr 17 was the news of Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s GILD experimental drug Remdesivir leading to “rapid recoveries” in 125 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, as reported by Medicine researchers at the University of Chicago.

The research-based biopharmaceutical company’s shares surged 9.7% on Friday as a result, after the National Institutes of Health published a media advisory on Apr 17 afternoon, announcing the results of a study that showed the drug was effective in treating monkeys infected with COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boeing to Restart Production of Jets

The Boeing Company BA plans to restart production of its commercial airplanes in Washington state, the company said on Apr 16. This would bring the company’s approximately 27,000 employees back to work.

Boeing’s announcement is the first of a major American manufacturer trying to normalize its operations. Shares of the company surged 14.7% at the end of Friday’s trading session.

The company has new health and safety precautions in place for employees who return to work this week. Some of these measures would include staggered start times and spread-out areas of work. In addition, face coverings and other personal protective equipment will be adequately provided to the employees as well.

The employees are expected to work on Boeing’s 747, 767, 777 and 787 planes. The planemaker will also start planning to resume production of the 737 Max, which pends regulatory approval after being grounded for about a year after two fatal accidents.

Weekly Roundup

The three major indexes fared well in the week ended Apr 17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 2.2%, 3% and 6.1% respectively last week.

These gains were mostly the result of optimism of investors around the gradual reopening of the U.S. economy. The Trump administration’s plans to open the country’s economy in phases were well-accepted by investors.

Stocks That Made Headlines

Infosys' Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss Estimates

Infosys Limited's INFY fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. (Read more)

Rite Aid's Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Rise Y/Y

Rite Aid Corporation RAD reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein loss was wider-than-expected while sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. (Read more)

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.