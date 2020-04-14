Stock Market News for Apr 14, 2020

Benchmarks closed mixed on Monday as investors’ sentiment were clouded with coronavirus’ impact weighing on corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped 328.60 points, or 1.4%, to close at 23,390.77 and the S&P 500 lost 28.19 points, or 1% to close at of 2,761.63. While, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 8,192.42, adding 38.85 points, or 0.5%. The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 0.9%, to close at 40.30. Decliners issues outnumbered advancing ones for more than 3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq favored decliners.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The S&P 500 and the Dow sighed away from the consecutive winning streak in the last week as impact of coronavirus pandemic on corporate earnings dampened investors’ sentiments. However, the Nasdaq saw a northward movement as Netflix, Inc. NFLX hit a 52-week high jumping 7%, closely followed by Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN 6.2% gain. Netflix sportsa Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Out of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, financials and real estate led the broader index lower, as both the sectors fell nearly 3.5%. The Dow was weighed heavily by Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT 8.7% drop. Overall, the S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and no new low. Meanwhile, Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and nine new lows.

Coronavirus to Weigh on Corporate Earnings

According to Johns Hopkins University reports, the United States has total more than 560,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. As fatalities reach more than 22,000, investors closely watch the impact of the virus on the economy. With fear of COVID-19 widespread still looming, major cities remain under lockdown and businesses stay shut.

Several companies have removed or lowered their earnings guidance and many have slashed their profit forecasts, citing the coronavirus outbreak as major issue. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reported on Sunday that the outbreak was slowing down in America, giving optimism to the citizens. And also said that parts of the country may start to reopen in May.

For the first quarter as a whole, total earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to drop 9% from the same period last year. Revenues, in the meanwhile, are likely to rise only 1.6% (Read more: What to Expect from Big Bank Earnings Amid the Coronavirus?).

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.