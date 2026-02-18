Stock Market News for Feb 18, 2026

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Tuesday. Stock prices were muted yesterday as major indexes were mostly sidetracked. Strong fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results failed to enthuse market participants due to artificial intelligence (AI)-related disruption fears. However, all three major stock indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.1% to close at 49,533.19 after a choppy session. At intraday high, the blue-chip index was up 231.44 points. At the intraday low, the blue-chip index was down more than 331 points. Notably, 15 components of the 30-stock index ended in positive territory while 14 ended in negative zone and one remained unchanged.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished at 22,578.38, rising 0.1% owing to some recovery of technology bigwigs. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% to finish at 6,843.22. Nine out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index ended in the negative territory, while two ended in the positive zone.



The Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU), the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE), the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) and the Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) advanced 2.8%, 1.5%, 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.



The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was down 4.3% to 20.29. A total of 17.76 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 20.70 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored the declining issues.

AI Setback Continues

Investors have been rotating out of tech stocks on growing concerns over the downsides of AI stocks.

On Tuesday, the selloff continued as fears grew over the potential of AI stocks compared to the billions of dollars pumped into the sector.



Some sections of the stock market have suffered this year following the rollout of AI tools that threaten to copy what they do or eat into their profit margins. Financial stocks, especially, have been feeling the heat on concerns that AI could hamper wealth management businesses.



Several other sectors, such as media, trucking and real estate, also suffered due to AI disruption fears. Major software developers are also bearing the brunt of AI fear as market participants remained highly concerned that AI tools will replace industry-specific software that these developers are providing.

Strong Earnings Results

CNH Industrial N.V. CNH came up with quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. The company posted revenues of $5.16 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.74%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $4.88 billion.



Krystal Biotech Inc. KRYS reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. The company posted revenues of $107.11 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.61 million. This compares to year-ago revenues of $91.14 million.



Consequently, stock prices of CNH Industrial and Krystal Biotech rose 2.7% and 4.1%, respectively. Krystal Biotech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Economic Data

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to 7.1 for February. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 10. The metric for January was 7.7.

