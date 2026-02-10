Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2026

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight day on Monday, led by a tech rally, following a volatile week of trading, as investors awaited key economic data and earnings reports from a fresh batch of companies. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose less than 0.1% or 20.20 points, to end at 50,135.87, after closing above the 50,000 mark for the first time in the previous session.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, or 32.52 points, to finish at 6,964.82 points. Tech, materials and communication services stocks were the biggest gainers.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) rose 1.6%. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) and Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 1.3%, while the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) gained 1%. Seven out of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.9%, or 207.46 points, to close at 23,238.67 points.

The fear gauge, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), was down 2.25% to 17.36. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.13-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.51-1 ratio favored advancing issues. A total of 17.78 billion shares were traded on Monday, lower than the last 20-session average of 20.66 billion.

On the Nasdaq, there were 165 new 52-week highs and 127 new lows. On the S&P 500, there were 63 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows.

Tech Rally Continues

Tech stocks continued their rally for the second straight session on Monday after seeing an AI-sparked selloff for most of last week. Investors regained faith in the high-valuation tech names, while several flocked to buy the dip.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) was the big gainer for the second consecutive day, with its shares surging 9.6%. Also, shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) rose 2.5%, while Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) jumped 5.2%. Palantir has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Markets have recovered in the past two days, but the Nasdaq is still 3% below its record closing high achieved in November. The S&P 500 is nearing its all-time closing high of 6978.60 reached on Jan. 27.

Investors are now looking forward to the release of some important economic data, including the consumer price index (CPI) and the Retail Sales reports, scheduled for release later this week.

The earnings season is in full swing, and a slew of big names like The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Ford Motor Company (F) are set to report their quarterly results.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.