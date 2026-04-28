Stock Market News for Apr 28, 2026

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday, pulled up by tech and financial stocks. Investor sentiment was cautious ahead of the key Fed meeting and a heavy week of Big Tech earnings, even as rising oil prices and Middle East tensions added to uncertainty. Two of the three benchmark indexes ended in the green, while one ended in the red.

How Did the Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) slid 0.1%, or 62.67 points, to close at 49,168.04. Nineteen components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while 11 ended in positive.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 50.50 points, or 0.2%, to close at 24,887.10.

The S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.1%, to close at 7,173.93. Three of the 11 broad sectors of the benchmark index closed in the green. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC), the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) advanced 0.9%, 0.7%, 0.5% respectively, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) declined 1.2%.

The fear gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) decreased 3.7% to 18.02. A total of 15.6 billion shares were traded on Monday, lower than the last 20-session average of 18.3 billion. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while declining issues led advancing ones by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Wall Street Pauses Near Record Highs Amid Packed Macro Calendar

U.S. equities closed Monday on a subdued note, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting modest gains in muted trading as investors digested a dense lineup of macroeconomic catalysts. After a strong rally last week, markets appeared to be catching their breath, with price action reflecting caution rather than conviction.

Throughout the session, all three major indices fluctuated within a narrow range, signaling uncertainty about the near-term direction of risk assets. Investors are closely watching upcoming economic data releases and, more importantly, the next policy decision from the Fed, which could shape expectations for interest rates in the months ahead.

At the same time, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and volatility in energy markets added another layer of complexity, keeping traders on edge. Despite the lackluster momentum, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq still managed to notch fresh record closing highs, underscoring the underlying resilience of the market even as participants adopt a more cautious stance in the face of multiple crosscurrents.

Overall, the session reflected caution, as investors balanced improving geopolitical signals and strong tech earnings with lingering uncertainties. Shares of Sandisk Corporation SNDK and Intel Corporation INTC added 8.1% and 3%, respectively. While SNDK boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), INTC carries a #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Big Tech Earnings Take Center Stage as AI Spending Faces Scrutiny

First-quarter earnings season is accelerating, with major technology giants, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT set to report this week. With companies that represent a major bulk of the S&P 500 market value set to report, these results are expected to heavily influence sentiment. Investors are focused on whether heavy investments in artificial intelligence are beginning to translate into tangible financial returns, making this a pivotal week for markets.

Fed Meeting in Focus as Investors Seek Policy Clarity

Investors are closely watching the upcoming Fed policy meeting, where rates are widely expected to remain unchanged, for signals on the path ahead. Market participants are particularly focused on insights from Chair Jerome Powell regarding the strength of the U.S. economy and how rising energy prices could influence inflation. The tone of the statement and press conference is seen as crucial in shaping expectations for future rate moves and broader market direction.

No economic data was released on Monday.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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