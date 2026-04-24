Stock Market News for Apr 24, 2026

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday as rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around Iran weighed on sentiment, while investors continue to evaluate earnings results and economic data. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow all ended in negative territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.4%, or 179.71 points, to close at 49,310.32. Fourteen components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, and 16 ended in positive territory.

The major loser of the Dow was Salesforce, Inc. CRM. The stock price of this customer relationship management company fell 17.8%. Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.9%, to close at 24,438.50.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% or 29.50 points, to end at 7,108.40. Out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index, six ended in negative territory, and five ended in positive territory. The Information Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) and the Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) fell 1.5%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) rose 1.7%.

The fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), increased by 2.1% to 19.31. A total of 17.41 billion shares were traded on Thursday, lower than the last 20-session average of 18.33 billion. The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, and the Nasdaq Composite recorded 124 new highs and 103 new lows.

Uncertainty Grows Around Iran Talks

Iranian politician Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has pulled out of the Iranian team negotiating with the United States, casting doubts on the progress of the ongoing talks, according to Reuters.

Donald Trump told the U.S. Navy to destroy any vessels attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. These developments have kept market sentiment cautious with close attention to further geopolitical developments.

Q1 Earnings Results in Focus

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss of $0.4 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45. Quarterly net revenues were $13.91 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.72%.

American Express Company AXP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 per share. Quarterly net revenues were $18.91 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.55%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share. Quarterly net revenues came in at $6.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.01%.

Union Pacific Corporation UNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 per share. Quarterly net revenues were $6.22 billion, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.14%.

Economic Data

In economic data released on Thursday, the Labor Department said that jobless claims totaled 214,000 for the week ending April 18, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 208,000. The four-week moving average was 210,750, an increase of 750 from the previous week’s revised average of 210,000.

Continuing claims came in at 1,821,000, reflecting an increase of 12,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 1,809,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,812,250, an increase of 1,250 from the previous week's revised average of 1,811,000.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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