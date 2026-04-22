Stock Market News for Apr 22, 2026

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S.-Iran talks weighed on sentiment, while market participants evaluated earnings results. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow ended in negative territory.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) fell 0.6%, or 293.18 points, to close at 49,149.38.Twenty components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while 10 ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6%, to close at 24,259.96.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6% or 45.13 points, to end at 7,064.01. Out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index, 10 ended in negative territory, and one ended in positive territory. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE), the Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) fell 1.9%, 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 1.3%.

The fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), increased 3.3% to 19.50. A total of 18.08 billion shares were traded on Tuesday, lower than the last 20-session average of 18.4 billion. The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 144 new highs and 62 new lows.

U.S.-Iran Deal Uncertainty

Uncertainty remained over whether talks between the United States and Iran would take place after a report in The New York Times said the two sides had postponed scheduled negotiations because Iran had made little headway.

President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran, saying it will stay in effect until Iran submits a proposal. However, he cautioned that military action could be considered if talks break down.

Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $7.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.46%. The metric also rose 0.4% from a year ago. Quarterly net revenues rose 1.9% year over year to $86.3 billion in the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85.1 billion.

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share. Quarterly net revenues were $7.56 billion, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.33%.

MSCI Inc. MSCI reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 per share. Quarterly net revenues were $850.8 million, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.98%.

The three companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Economic Data

The Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 1.7% month over month in March, surpassing analysts’ expectations of a rise of 1.6%.

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