Stock Market News for Apr 20, 2026

Market News

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday as easing geopolitical tensions lifted sentiment, while investors assessed first-quarter earnings. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow ended in positive territory. For the week as a whole, these three indexes posted solid gains.

How Did The Benchmarks Perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 1.8%, or 868.71 points, to close at 49,447.43.Twenty-seven components of the 30-stock index ended in negative territory, while three ended in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.5%, to close at 24,468.48.

The S&P 500 gained 1.2% or 84.78 points, to end at 7,126.06. Out of 11 broad sectors of the broad-market index, nine ended in positive territory and two ended in negative territory. The Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI), the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) and the Information Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) rose 1.8%, 2% and 1.6%, respectively, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) fell 2.9%.

The fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), decreased by 2.6% to 17.48. A total of 20.29 billion shares were traded on Friday, higher than the last 20-session average of 19.12 billion. The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs, and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 623 new highs and 46 new lows.

Oil Markets Tumbled

Oil fell on Friday as easing tensions between Israel and Lebanon reduced concerns about a disruption to oil supplies through the Middle East. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that, with the truce in place, commercial vessels would be allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the ceasefire. The truce has already sharply pushed down oil prices. U.S. crude fell 9.4%. Brent crude fell 9.1% a barrel.

Q1 Earnings Overview

Netflix, Inc. NFLX has reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.76%. The metric also rose 86.4% from a year ago. Quarterly net revenues came in at $12.25 billion, up 16.2% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.65%.

Independent Bank Corp. INDB has reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.7% per share. Quarterly net revenues were $252.72 million, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.47%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN has reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $0.5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. The metric also rose $0.43 per share from a year ago. Quarterly net revenues were $170.68 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.59%. FFIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Weekly Roundup

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 4.5%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 3.2%.

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Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.